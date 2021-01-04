OXFORD • Current Mayor Robyn Tannehill will shed her current political affiliation as a Democrat and run for re-election as an independent, she announced in front of City Hall on the Square Monday afternoon.
Tannehill is closing out her first term as mayor of Oxford. In 2017, she was elected to Oxford’s highest office, after running unopposed. Before becoming mayor of one of the fastest growing cities in the state, she served on the Oxford Board of Aldermen from 2013-2017.
Prior to Tannehill’s venture into municipal politics, she worked in public relations at the University of Mississippi, was an assistant director for the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and owned a private tourism agency.
Tannehill has made consequential decisions during her term in office such as imposing local safety restrictions to combat COVID-19, temporarily furloughing some municipal employees to counteract the financial struggles of the pandemic and speaking on behalf of the city when an Oxford Police Department officer was indicted for capital murder.
The first-term mayor also last year served as one of nine people on a committee that was tasked to select a new design for Mississippi’s state flag after the Legislature retired the Confederate battle emblem of the previous design.
At home, Tannehill has navigated her own challenges related to Confederate iconography when questions arose over whether the city of Oxford or the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors owned the property on which sits a Confederate monument.
Her announcement means that there could be potentially three candidates — a Republican, a Democrat and an independent — competing for mayor in a general election if candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties qualify to run against Tannehill.
Even though Tannehill was a Democrat when she served on the Board of Aldermen and has been a Democrat during her first term as mayor, she has long held the view that partisan politics matter little for municipal issues.
“Most of the issues that divide us are things that can’t be decided on a local level. Democrats and Republicans pave roads the same way, run police departments the same way and pick up trash the same way,” Tannehill said in 2017 after taking office as mayor.
Throughout the last municipal term of office, Democrats have held the mayorships of the three largest cities in the Northeast Mississippi region: Starkville, Tupelo and Oxford.
However, the decision by Tannehill in Oxford to run as an independent and Jason Shelton in Tupelo not to run at all deals a blow against Democrat hopes of holding all three offices.
The qualifying period for municipal elections runs through Feb. 6. The primary election for municipal races will occur on April 6, with a general election taking place on June 8.