Double Decker 2018 (copy)

Oxford's Double Decker Arts Festival weekend takes over the square each Spring with music, food and art.

 Ronnie Harris

TUPELO - Oxford was among four Mississippi cities to land on Southern Living's list of 'The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023,' which dropped earlier this month.

Newsletters

john.mccord@djournal.com

Recommended for you