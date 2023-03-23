It probably comes as no surprise to Northeast Mississippians that Oxford made the list — coming in at No. 22. Also included were Bay St. Louis (No. 47), Laurel (No. 25), and Oceans Springs, which topped the Magnolia state's entries on the list at No. 18.
"This North Mississippi town’s academic roots run deep," Lisa Cericola wrote for Southern Living. "In 1837, it incorporated and named itself after Oxford, England, with the hope that it would also be home to a great university one day. About 10 years later, The University of Mississippi opened, and in time, Oxford became the South’s quintessential college town.
"Life in Oxford may be in tune with the seasons and semesters of The University of Mississippi, but it is no ordinary college town. It’s a literary town, a food town, a music town, a historic town, an art town. Equally celebrated for college sports and its cultural scene, this place attracts all kinds of residents, creating a vibrant community unlike any other."
Local spots that earned mention included Square Books, Southside Gallery, Saint Leo, Snackbar, Bar Muse and Taylor Grocery.
"Unlike most small towns, there’s more to discover in Oxford than you can fit into a single weekend. Which is a good thing, because after one visit, you’ll definitely be back."