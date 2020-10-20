OXFORD • A prominent Oxford resident on Tuesday night pleaded with the city’s elected leaders to reverse their current stance and take action to relocate a controversial Confederate monument in the center of downtown.
Billy Crews, Oxford resident and former publisher of the Daily Journal, pushed the city’s leaders to reconsider their recent decision against pursuing legal action against the Lafayette County Board of Aldermen over ownership of the monument.
Crews is a proponent of having the statue moved from its prominent location on Oxford Square.
“We strongly believe the entire board, collectively and individually, should walk the walk and not just talk the talk and take decisive action to relocate the Confederate statue from the heart of our city,” Crews said. “Taking action for what’s best for our community in your role as elected leaders is important to the continued growth and progress of our community and county.”
The property on which the monument stands has long been thought to belong to the county, but Oxford officials say they recently discovered evidence that shows the city may own the property. The county continues to claim it owns the property.
Since the county continues to assert ownership of the property, Oxford officials could file a suit in the courts for a judge to resolve the issue. However, the Oxford aldermen in a closed executive session earlier this month voted 4-3 against pursuing any litigation related to the monument.
Just before Crews spoke, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, who has publicly called for the statue’s relocation, read a prepared statement about the issue. She said city leaders fear a prolonged legal battle would do more harm than good.
“Knowing a lawsuit would cause division between the two boards, it would result in irreversible damage from which our community would suffer as a whole,” Tannehill said.
The board unanimously voted Tuesday to recognize the statement as an official timeline of the board’s actions and an official position of the city leaders regarding the statue.
Ward Alderman Keshia Howell-Atkinson made a separate motion asking the board to solidify that it would vote to relocate the monument if they ever discovered it was owned by the city. Several other aldermen said that her point was already addressed in the city’s official opinion on the matter.
“I just don’t think we should probably vote on something that is speculative,” Alderman John Morgan said.
The board voted 4-3 to table Howell-Atkinson’s motion.
Despite the city board doubling down on its decision not to litigate the matter through the court, Crews said the city’s refusal to take further action “is tantamount to support its presence in its current location.”
“The statue on our Square today is wrong, and we are culpable if we do not act and use our influence until it is relocated,” Crews said. “Oxford prides itself on being a leading Mississippi community. We should lead on this issue. You have an opportunity to make a legal and culture changing commitment.”
Although the city, for now, is turning its attention away from the statue, board attorney Pope Mallette gave a formal presentation of all the facts the city has on hand revealing it may own the property.
To date, the county has not publicly released any of its findings on why it believes it is the true owner of the property.