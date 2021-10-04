OXFORD • An annual event benefiting families with members who have Down syndrome returns this month after skipping last year because of the pandemic.
The annual Buddy Walk will return to the Old Armory Pavillion in Oxford on Sunday, Oct. 17, beginning at 2 p.m.
Sponsored by 21 United of Mississippi, this event attracts participation from residents throughout Lafayette and surrounding counties as well as from outside the state of Mississippi.
The Sunday afternoon event will start at 2 p.m. with music from DJ Sammy Kim. Medal presentations and the walk are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. In addition to the walk, the event will include food and beverages, a magic show, face painting, fire trucks, kids’ games and a t-shirt for all participants.
Proceeds from the event will benefit 21 United of Mississippi, a nonprofit organization created by Oxford families to advocate for the inclusion and acceptance of people with Down syndrome. Funds raised during the event will be used to purchase new parent packets, educational meetings, networking events and camp scholarships.
Walker registration is $15. Buddy Walk friends with special needs may participate for free. Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at
Representatives with 21 United of Mississippi say they are thrilled to see the Buddy Walk returning.
“Canceling last year’s event was heartbreaking because this is such a fun event for our community,” said Jenny Rayner, president of 21 United. “All of our in-person events in 2020 were canceled, and this is the first time since the 2019 Buddy Walk that we are able to see our friends from throughout the region.”
Rayner said the pandemic also forced the organization to cancel its annual summer camp … another heartbreak.
“Our plan is to bring back our camp and other programs stronger than ever, and the Buddy Walk is our funding tool that makes these events possible,” Rayner said.
The organization is still seeking sponsors for the Buddy Walk. Fore more information about sponsorship levels, contact Jenny Rayner at 662-380-0577 or jennyrayner@gmail.com.