OXFORD • Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Wednesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the city’s Board of Aldermen has also agreed to tighten some restrictions in the face of increasing transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Remotely presiding by video conferencing over an Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting Wednesday, Tannehill said she and her daughter both received rapid results testing that morning, with both testing positive.
“I am going to be quarantining from home for 14 days,” Tannehill said. “I have no symptoms.”
According to Tannehill, her daughter was tested last week after exposure to a friend who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Over a week later, with no results back, Tannehill said she resorted to rapid testing. The first-term Oxford mayor told aldermen she is concerned that because delays have begun to afflict test results again, she fears asymptomatic patients are not isolating while waiting for results, a potential driver of additional transmission.
“She was tested eight days ago and we still don’t have results,” Tannehill said of the first test. “I know there are people who are not quarantining because they feel fine.”
In light of increasing testing numbers and concerns about individuals who don’t show symptoms infecting others, the Oxford Board of Aldermen ultimately voted 4-3 to close bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. for onsite service. Curbside pick-up and delivery may continue past 10 p.m.
Tannehill offered the view that “taking one step back” would be an appropriate course of action.
Aldermen also imposed more restrictive limits on social gatherings again. Indoors, social gatherings cannot exceed 10. Outdoors, social gatherings cannot exceed 20.
Efforts to close restaurants and bars earlier comes as COVID-19 now appears to be transmitting more frequently among younger adults, many of whom will not show symptoms but could infect others.
These new restrictions go into force on Friday at 8 a.m.