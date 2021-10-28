OXFORD – For years, Holly Jubera and her husband, Steven, have traveled around the area, competing in events through the Steak Cookoff Association.
This go-around, instead of competing in an event, they're promoting one.
The Velvet Ditch Steak Classic is Saturday at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena in Oxford. Set-up begins at 7 a.m. and awards are at 6:30 p.m. Spectators are welcome, and there is no charge to attend.
"It's been years since Oxford's had any kind of culinary contest like this," Jubera said. "The Steak Cookoff Association had been wanting to come here, and we have this new arena. Wayne Andrews, director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, which manages event rentals for the arena, has been trying to get a culinary activity out there."
The highlight of the contest is a sanctioned steak cook-off, with boneless ribeyes produced by Evans Meats in Alabama, and sourced through LB's Meat Market in Oxford.
"We provide the steaks so it's a level playing field," Jubera said. "You can see who's the better cook by what they're given to cook with."
Ancillary competitions, such as Kid's Cook, Anything with Cheese and Bloody Mary categories, will also take place during the day. All the competitions award cash prizes.
"We also give trophies, and we're trying to promote local artisans for those," Jubera said. "For the steak awards, we'll give steak cutting boards made by a retired Navy veteran. Artist Thomas Grosskopf is burning a design of William Faulkner into them. Keith Stewart, a potter from Taylor, is making serving bowls for the Anything with Cheese winners. We're hoping people will remember our unique trophies."
The cost to enter the steak contest is $150, which includes two ribeye steaks. The cheese and Bloody Mary categories are $50 each, and the Kid's Cook is $10 to enter. Entries are still being accepted for all categories.
All proceeds benefit Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, which provides crisis intervention, counseling, education, legal advocacy, and referral services for victims of child abuse and sexual assault as well as friends and family of homicide victims.
The agency recently had a large budget cut, Jubera said, and she's hoping the fundraiser can make a dent in that shortfall.
"This is a one-day event, not a whole weekend like barbecue competitions, which can be tiresome and expensive for people to participate in," she said. "This is a good outlet for people to decompress, to get away from day-to-day life. And it's for a good cause. If this is a success, we'd like to do it again – make it an annual event."