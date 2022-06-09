The annual Summer Sunset Series kicked off in Oxford on Sunday, June 5. Each remaining Sunday in June will see performances from musical artists in Ole Miss' Grove. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic lunches.
In this photo from 2021, concert goers enjoy the annual Summer Sunset Series in Ole Miss' Grove. There are three concerts left occurring on each remaining Sunday in June.
OXFORD • Oxford's annual Summer Sunset Series debuted on Sunday, June 5, but the show's far from over.
Throughout June, Sunday's will offer a series of free, live musical performances in the Grove on the University of Mississippi campus. This weekend's concert is headlined by local jazz outfit the Bill Perry Quintet.
Music starts at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnics to enjoy the live music experience.
The series will continue with a performance from fiddle-led funk and jazz band Alice Hasen and the Blaze on June 19 event; Aaron Hall will close out the series on June 26.
Visit Oxford Marketing and Sales Manager Nadia Thornton is excited to welcome concert-goers back to Oxford for the summer series of community concerts.
"We've been doing it for quite a while in collaboration with other community partners," said Thornton.
Thornton emphasized that the concert series is free to the public and located in the heart of Oxford, Ole Miss' Grove. Which means, of course, that Grove rules apply during the concerts.
Vendors will be set up as attendees pitch their chairs and enjoy live music in one of America's most famous college towns.
Just as each Sunday will see different performers, each week's event is sponsored by different community partners every week.
Thornton said that the first installation of the 2022 Summer Sunset Series on June 5 celebrated the anniversary of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and Thacker Mountain Radio Show. Since both celebrated milestone years in 2022, the celebration was dually festive.
Other upcoming Oxford events include the yArt Sale and Linen on the Lawn with Oxford Juneteenth on June 11 at the Old Armory Pavilion. The Oxford Juneteenth Festival will happen one week later on June 18 at Oxford Intermediate School.