FULTON - Dr. Cass Patrick of Tupelo, Fine Arts division chair, has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s William Winter Scholar for 2020.
He will be among statewide recipients honored during opening and closing ceremonies at the 31st Annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, Feb. 27-29.
Patrick, who is in his 24th year at ICC, also teaches freshman and sophomore music theory, jazz improvisation, music appreciation, classical and jazz guitar and directs the ICC Jazz Band. He has previously been an assistant band director, woodwinds instructor and director of the woodwind choir. Prior to ICC, he was the director of the Jazz Studies and Classical Guitar programs at Auburn University.
In addition to teaching, Patrick has remained active as a performer, arranger and composer as well as serving on numerous occasions as a clinician and adjudicator for various jazz festivals and solo ensemble competitions around the Mid-South.
Patrick earned the bachelor’s degrees in marketing and music, master’s degree in music composition and the doctorate in music theory, all from the University of Mississippi.