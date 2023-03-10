TREMONT — Construction trailers are gone. Virtually all machinery, save for a road sweeper, is absent from the 9-mile stretch of new State Route 76 in Itawamba County. By all appearances, the roadway — which will connect SR 23 and SR 25 and should drastically reduce travel times between Northeast Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama — is ready to go.
Just not yet. Barricades still stand at the new highway’s junctions with two Mississippi highways, sending motorists north on SR 25 to Belmont or south on SR 23 to Tremont.
While all major construction work is complete, one vital part is missing: striping. Blame the weather for that.
Chip Hussey is an operations engineer with Eutaw Construction Co., contractor in charge of the $93 million project. He said he would like for nothing more than the road to be open to traffic, but heavy rainfall has hampered the job’s completion.
As spring arrives, though, that could change.
“I get asked all the time when it’s going to open,” Hussey said. “We’d like to have it finished and opened already. We know people are ready for it.”
In order to apply reflective striping, the temperature must be at least above 45 degrees and the asphalt has to be dry, Hussey said. It’s the latter that’s the issue.
“We came out here to inspect it (a few days ago) and it hadn’t rained, but there was moisture coming from below,” Hussey said.
Once the weather allows, the next step will be getting the job coordinated with the company Eutaw uses for striping projects. That company is currently running a little behind on other projects — again, the weather.
Work on the four-lane highway was originally scheduled to wrap up this summer, according to David Kenney, public information officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation in Jackson. Fair weather in the latter half of last year helped work progress quickly, however, allowing workers to complete construction well ahead of schedule.
Kenney said the push for SR 76’s completion stems all the way from the 1980s when the pathway was identified as Corridor V, and it received the biggest and final push in 2019 when INFRA (known statutorily as the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects) and Surface Transportation Block grants were secured to finish the highway.
Construction on the last stretch began in 2020. The push for completion from local and state officials in both Mississippi and Alabama had everything to do with improving travel between Blue Springs and Huntsville — each home to a Toyota manufacturing facility.
“SR 76 represents a critical link in a tri-state supply chain,” Kenney said. “Automobile assembly plants and parts producing facilities dot the landscape in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. These businesses rely on four-lane highways connecting auto manufacturers located near Jackson and Tupelo in Mississippi; Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery in Alabama; and Chattanooga and Nashville in Tennessee.”
Kenney said completing SR 76 will provide cost savings to suppliers and manufacturers in the northern sections of Mississippi and Alabama.
“The higher speed on Corridor V leads to travel time savings of VHT of 193 hours per day,” Kenney said. “Besides the travel time and vehicle operation cost savings, additional safety benefits are expected as a consequence of a new highway with passing lanes and shoulders. The next largest benefits will be savings in logistics and supply chain costs.”
Hussey, who lives in Mooreville, said he’s all too familiar with the safety hazards presented on SR 23 between Red Bay and Tremont. The narrow two-lane roadway sees a lot of heavy truck traffic, has little to no shoulder in some areas, and is not conducive to passing in most areas.
“Currently, trucks between Tupelo and Huntsville must travel 13 miles on a two-lane highway that connects existing four-lane sections of the corridor,” Kenney said. “According to interviewees, this sometimes causes delays and safety hazards. Travel between Tupelo and Huntsville is expected to increase significantly with the opening of the Toyota plant in Huntsville.”
Besides Toyota, opening the highway should also benefit local manufacturers already dealing with SR 23.
With any luck drivers should be able to legally drive the stretch in the coming weeks, not months. So long as the weather cooperates.
