A blockade prevents entrance to a new 9-mile stretch of road on State Route 76 in Itawamba County that, once open to the public, will connect SR 23 and SR 25, drastically reducing drive time between Northeast Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama.

TREMONT — Construction trailers are gone. Virtually all machinery, save for a road sweeper, is absent from the 9-mile stretch of new State Route 76 in Itawamba County. By all appearances, the roadway — which will connect SR 23 and SR 25 and should drastically reduce travel times between Northeast Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama — is ready to go.

