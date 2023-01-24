Former Carnation Milk plant

This file photo from Feb. 28, 2019, shows the former Carnation Milk plant in Tupelo. A Madison-based investor is seeking city funds to convert the plant into housing for senior citizens.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Work on the revitalization of the historic Carnation Building continues despite the city’s rejection of an offer to enter into a loan agreement to kickstart the project.

