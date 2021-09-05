TUPELO • Lee County supervisors face a looming choice to either clear the way for voters to decide whether to raise property taxes to fund a new jail and other county infrastructure projects or press forward with a likely tax hike on their own.
As of last week, organizers of a petition effort that would force the county to hold a special election to determine whether it will take on as much as $85 million in bond debt for special projects, including a new county jail, still don’t have a petition recognized by local election authorities as having the required 1,500 names of registered voters necessary to trigger the special election.
But a Daily Journal analysis of the petition and rejected names calls into question the standard used by the circuit clerk in the certification process.
And even as Circuit Clerk Camille Dulaney Roberts isn’t budging in the face of criticism over how her office reviewed the petition names, she ultimately doesn’t determine the sufficiency of the petition or the names it contains.
“I think the final say-so is with the Board of Supervisors,” said Gary Carnathan, attorney for the board. “They are the final decision makers. That’s what the law says.”
Dulaney’s office previously certified 1,359 names of 2,134, and disqualified 775. State law allowed a 10-day window for those disqualified petition signers to present an affidavit asserting that they are, in fact, qualified and should be counted.
With that process concluded, Dulaney told the Daily Journal the petition will still be about 20 names short, though she has yet to formally turn over new certification numbers.
When she does so, the validity of a decisive number of names are likely to still remain in dispute.
What did the Daily Journal analysis find?
Of the more than 750 names that were disqualified from the petition, the Daily Journal selected about 275 for independent analysis and review, mostly selecting disqualified names that likely belong to registered voters, as well as some additional names sampled at random.
The printed name, signature and address associated on the petition with each of the names selected for Daily Journal review were compared to a list of Lee County voters received through a public records request, a list which was accurate as of Aug. 17.
Daily Journal analysis found the following:
• Of the selected names, 77 petition names and addresses can be matched or nearly matched to voter registration records. Most of these were likely disqualified based on difficulty reading the handwriting of the printed name, signature or both.
• An additional 82 petition signers were likely disqualified based on variation between the name on the petition and the registered name. This category includes shortened versions of the first name — such as “Josh” for “Joshua” or “Bob” for “Robert” — as well as people who signed using their middle name rather than the first name. This category also includes last name changes.
• Differences in the petition address and the registered address appear to account for 54 disqualifications from the Daily Journal’s selected pool of names, but a cursory review indicates address changes are linked to a much number of disqualifications within the total list of disqualifications.
• Names reviewed by the Daily Journal also surfaced 62 signers who appear to not be registered voters in Lee County, did not write sufficient information to identify themselves or signed the petition multiple times.
Attorney general opinions, circuit clerk take different views
In its official but nonbinding opinions on the matter, the state of Mississippi’s chief legal agency has repeatedly said, across at least five different opinions issued from 1975 to 1995, that signatures on a petition should not be disqualified based on the use of a shortened or alternative form of the full name as given on the county voting rolls.
In a 1995 question posed to the state Attorney General’s office, a requestor explicitly asked about practices at issue in the current Lee County controversy: “Would the use of an initial on the petition while the person’s full name is shown on the registered voter roll invalidate that person’s full name from the petition? What about shorter versions of Christian names, when accompanied by an accurate address?”
In its reply on this matter, the attorney general’s office said that “a person’s signature on a petition is not to be invalidated based solely on the fact that the signed name is not identical to the way his name appears on the voter registration records.”
Dulaney has reserved for herself, however, a qualifying standard far higher than the one the attorney general’s office has taken to be the statutory standard.
“They are not registered to vote under that name,” Dulaney told the Daily Journal about a voter who used “Josh” rather then his full name of “Joshua” on the petition. “That is not their registered voter name. I do not know the difference.”
Sam Begley, a Jackson-based attorney with experience litigating petition controversies, said he does not believe any basis exists in the statute, the case law or the attorney general’s opinions for the standard Dulaney is imposing.
“The test isn’t whether the name matches the actual voter registration name,” Begley said. “The test is: Is that the voter?”
Begley suggested that with uncertain or disputed names, matching the petition’s handwriting style with the signature on file would be a better way to verify the voter’s identity.
“That seems to be the easiest way, not this silly Kafkaesque, how many bubbles are in a soap bar stuff,” Begley said.
Dulaney did say suspicion fell on some names due to apparent handwriting mismatches, but then also held up a page of signatures she believed to have been all signed by the same person, and noted that every name on the page except one duplicate was accepted by her office.
Inconsistent standards used to qualify names
Across the 2,100 signatures on the petition, the criteria used by the circuit clerk’s staff to determine whether or not to disqualify each name appears to have been applied inconsistently. That means no single standard was uniformly applied to each and every signature on the petition.
A Plantersville woman signed the petition as “Nicole Smith.” Her full name on voter registration records is “Jeanne Nicole Smith.” Her address on the petition and her registered address match.
Dulaney acknowledged that Smith was disqualified from the petition simply because she signed using her middle rather than first name — and stood by that decision.
“We don’t go by middle name,” Dulaney said. “We go by first name and last name.”
But the circuit clerk’s office did not, in fact, always go by first name and last name.
Based on a review of only 215 names that were certified as qualified electors, the Daily Journal has identified at least five voters who signed the petition using a middle name and a last name, and did not print or sign the first name by which they are identified within the county voter registration records.
The circuit clerk wouldn’t offer specific comment about the possible reasons for these inconsistencies or about the implications of such inconsistencies for the reliability of her final certification. Instead, she defended the work of her office in general terms.
“Whatever you want to say is wrong, that’s perfectly fine,” Dulaney told a Daily Journal reporter. “I feel like my office did an outstanding job. We’re not doing anything malicious or evil. We’re not incompetent, these people out here.”
The Daily Journal also found a certified signature in which the petition name is “Jackie” and the registered name is “Jacqueline,” as well as a certified signature on the petition in which the first and middle name registered name are written, but not the registered last name.
Another area of inconsistency involves situations in which multiple individuals share the same or nearly the same registered name. Dulaney said there had to be a way to distinguish between these voters, such that if a “senior” and a “junior” share the same address, and one of them signs the petition but without an identifying suffix, the name was disqualified.
However, at least two individuals were certified on the petition even though they share a name with another registered voter at the same address, and there is no way to distinguish from the petition which voter signed.
The Daily Journal has also identified at least seven individuals who signed the petition using an address that differs from the registered address, but were deemed qualified electors.
County attorney: 10-day window paramount legal issue
Unequal application of qualifying standards – such as the use of the middle name rather than the first name – could pose broader constitutional questions, not just state law questions.
“That sounds on its face to be a cognizable civil rights claim under due process or equal protection,” Begley said.
Carnathan – the Board of Supervisors attorney in Lee County – largely declined to engage with specific questions about the inconsistent application of qualifying standards.
Instead, he pointed to the requirement of state law that the county offer disqualified voters 10 days to contest by affidavit. The statute in question is found within at law code section 1-3-76, and Carnathan cited these numbers frequently in response to questions.
“If you get into the situation like, I think 1-3-76 gives you your answer,” Carnathan said. “Joshua, Josh, comes in and says, Joshua and Josh are one and the same person, I want you to count my signature.”
Beyond the question of alternative and shortened styles of the name, Carnathan sees this section of the law as key to resolving questions about errors or inconsistencies of qualifying decisions,
“1-3-76 is the catch-all to cure exactly what you’re talking about,” Carnathan said. “I don’t think you’re losing your due process, because you had a remedy.”
Begley agreed that the statutory process to contest disqualifying decisions is relevant, but doesn’t think it completely resolves all concerns about potential civil rights violations.
“It could be a defense, but it may not be a defense against all various causes of action,” Begley said.
Carnathan said he'd let the federal courts settle questions like, should someone raise suit.
"If you get into what is due process, equal protection, and you go off into the federal judgeships, then some judge may say, well, Carnathan, you’re as full of it as a Christmas turkey," the county attorney said. "That would be a judicial interpretation of what the standard is and I don’t want to give a judicial interpretation."
Joshua Douglas, an expert in election law, voting rights and constitutional interpretation and professor at the University of Kentucky Rosenberg College of Law suggested that due process and equal protection claims may not be the relevant area of constitutional law, since the issue at hand involves not an election but simply a petition.
The lack of consistency poses potential questions, but the professor agreed the allowance to protest disqualifying decisions is important to any legal analysis.
“Even under a deferential standard of review, the government actors should have some rationale for the process they use and the decisions they make, such that it is not wholly arbitrary,” Douglas said. “The cure process, however, does mitigate the concern somewhat so long as the individual is notified.”
The county met its state law obligations to notify disqualified voters by posting a list of such voters in the Lee County Justice Center lobby and the Board of Supervisors building.
Decisive number of signatures at issue
Among the pool of disqualified voters who did not submit an affidavit, and therefore remain disqualified, the Daily Journal has identified at least 14 where the use of a shortened first name appears to be the disqualification basis, and another three where the use of the middle name rather than the first name appears to have been the disqualification basis.
This alone nearly erases the 20-signature deficit, with another pool of names at hand at which the only issue appears to be potentially subjective questions about handwriting clarity.
At least one other supervisor indicated concerns about some of the qualifying criteria employed by the circuit clerk.
“My name is Phil, I run by Phil, but my legal name is Jay Phillip,” said District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan. “I would have a problem with someone signing Josh and his name is Joshua and them kicking him out. That wouldn’t fly with me. I know you’re going to have to have guidelines, but to say someone you’ve called Matt you’re whole life, and it’s gotta be Matthew, that’s just crazy. I know there’s got to be guidelines, but you’ve got to have some practicalities.”
But Morgan is not that interested in questions about the petition process. He continues to say he wants a special election on any bond issue involving more than a negligible tax increase, even if the petition efforts doesn’t have the necessary 1,500 signatures.
Another supervisor — the county board's lone Democrat, Tommie Lee Ivy of District 4 — was actively involved in the petition effort and has long advocated for special elections on bond issues.
Supervisors meet next Tuesday, but Carnathan said he doesn’t expect the board to take up any questions yet about the petition.