Steven Manheim of Cleveland, Ohio, has published a book collecting photographs of dozens of Mississippi signs, including many from Tupelo. He signed copies of the book Thursday at Reed's Gumtree Bookstore in Tupelo.
Manheim spent years photographing and chronicling the history of Mississippi signage for his book.
Steven Manheim of Cleveland, Ohio, signs a copy of his book featuring Mississippi signs at Reed's Gumtree Bookstore in Tupelo on Feb. 16, 2023.
This simple belief is the basis for Steven Manheim's newly-released book "Mississippi Signs," a collection of photographs of signs from across the state.
The Cleveland, Ohio, native spent about a year putting together the book, which released Monday. He signed copies at Reed's Gumtree Bookstore on Thursday.
Manheim worked as a professional photographer for 30 years, 23 of which he spent as a staff photographer for the Elyria Chronicle newspaper in Elyria, Ohio. He started photographing blues musicians who played festivals in Chicago, Detroit and the Cleveland area in 1998. During that time, he met Robert Lockwood Jr., the stepson of legendary Delta Blues musician Robert Johnson, shot photos of Mississippi blues musicians like Pinetop Perkins, Dave Myers, B.B. King and John Lee Hooker.
"In 2016, I decided to come and tour the Delta to see where these guys came from," Manheim said.
It was while exploring those small towns that old signs began to catch his eye. He decided to travel the entire state capturing images of notable signs. After a few years, realized he had amassed enough material for a book.
The book includes a number of signs in Tupelo, like Crosstown's prominent arrow sign identifying Tupelo as the "first TVA city," Johnnie's Drive-In, 1 Hour Martinizing, Tupelo Hardware and the Lyric Theatre.
Manheim said he sees the state's signs as a reflection of what America was from the Great Depression through World War II and the Civil Rights Movement. Although he easily found information about the most recognizable signs, but had to comb through old newspaper articles and advertisements to find details on others that were more obscure.
"Mississippi Signs" is a book is for people who would like to get a better understanding of the history of Mississippi, Manheim said, and for those who are simply interested in nostalgia — seeing restaurants, stores or other landmarks they may have visited in years past.