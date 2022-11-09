Donald Moore of Houston salutes during the playing of the National Anthem at a dedication ceremony on Nov. 9, 2022, naming sections of I-22 in Lee County the "Korean War Veterans Highway" and the "Vietnam Veterans Way" in honor of local veterans.
The Mississippi Department of Tranportation Honor Guard get ready for Wednesday's dedication of two sections of I-22 for veterans of both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts held at the Veterans Park in Tupelo.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
State Rep. Randy Boyd gives retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell a commemorative tag following the ceremony.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Veterans and other officials officially unveil the sign that will be placed along a section of I-22 in Lee County to honor veterans of the Korean War.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Thomas Wells
Ret. Lt. Col. Rex Moody speaks at Wednesday's dedication of two section of I-22 in Lee County for veterans of bothe the Vietnam and Korean conflicts.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Vietnam veterans and other officials officially unviel the sign that will be placed along I-22 to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.