djr-2021-08-25-news-pickleball-twp2-toned (copy)

In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan tries his hand at pickleball on the courts at the Mill Village Park along Spring Street. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – City officials are looking to serve up a major expansion to Lee Acres Park, including a dozen new courts for what officials say is one of the fastest-growing sports in the area.

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

