The cast of "Blather, Blarney and Balderdash" has been hard at work for the last five weeks preparing for their Sept. 30 debut of the Irish-themed comedy. The cast comprises children of all ages who hail from various North Mississippi towns.
"Blather, Blarney and Balderdash" features three Irish folk and fairytales including "The Hunchback of Knockgrafton," "The Griffin's Feather" and "The Bird, the Mouse, and the Cricket." The show will premiere on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium and continue through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Brooke Burleson | Daily Journal
TUPELO • Magical animals, a grumpy prince, a gentle-natured hunchback (and a second hunchback who isn't quite so gentle-natured) and a trio of nutty leprechauns take centerstage this weekend as the Pied Piper Players open their latest production, "Blather, Blarney and Balderdash" this weekend.
The Tupelo based nonprofit theatre company for kids will present the Irish-themed comedy beginning this Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium. Tickets for the shows are $6 at the door.
The play by Patrick Rainville Dorn features three Irish folk and fairytale stories including "The Hunchback of Knockgrafton," "The Griffin's Feather" and "The Bird, the Mouse, and the Cricket." The plot follows three leprechauns — the titular Blather, Blarney and Balderdash — as they help a young man named Fin O'Grady learn to tell a story in order to marry his true love.
Bel Cox, a 10th grader at Tupelo High School, plays Blarney. Cox has been a part of Pied Piper for seven years and is also involved with Tupelo High School's theatre department.
"The play is about a guy named Fin trying to win over a girl's heart, but when he goes to propose, her mother doesn't let him unless he can tell a story," Cox said. "My character is one of three leprechauns that help him learn how to tell an Irish tale."
Starring alongside Cox is Layla Stacy, an 8th grade student at Mooreville Middle School.
"I play Blather, which is one of the three leprechauns who tries to help Fin understand how building a story works to win over his fiancé," she said.
For Stacy, Pied Piper has provided a way to meet new people and make new friends.
"I have gained so many friends over the years. The environment and people we're surrounded by are great," said the four-year Pied Piper veteran.
Rounding out the leprechaun cast is Bash Leblanc, a fourth grader at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
According to Leblanc, his job is simple — make the audience laugh.
"I make people laugh, tell stories and talk onstage," Leblanc said. "This is actually my first play here aside from summer camp."
The cast of "Blather, Blarney and Balderdash," although young, has been perfecting their comedic storytelling skills for the last five weeks in preparation for the show's debut this weekend.
Based out of Tupelo, Pied Piper Players is the only nonprofit theatre company for children in the state of Mississippi. Their goal is to offer acting and performing opportunities to kids throughout North Mississippi.
