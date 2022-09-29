TUPELO •  Magical animals, a grumpy prince, a gentle-natured hunchback (and a second hunchback who isn't quite so gentle-natured) and a trio of nutty leprechauns take centerstage this weekend as the Pied Piper Players open their latest production, "Blather, Blarney and Balderdash" this weekend.

Newsletters

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus