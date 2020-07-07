TUPELO — David Pizzimenti, D.O., has been appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Trustees of the American Board of Internal Medicine.
As North Mississippi Medical Center’s Associate Medical Officer of Acute Care, Pizzimenti directs the hospitalist program as well as the new Internal Medicine Residency Program. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, followed by an internal medicine internship and residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida.
A board-certified internal medicine physician, Pizzimenti was inducted into the American College of Osteopathic Internist College of Fellows in 2009. In addition, he is a certified wound care specialist.
Pizzimenti has practiced internal medicine in north Mississippi since 2005. Prior to joining the NMMC staff in 2019, he served in a similar role at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He has multiple academic and committee appointments, including the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education’s Resident Review Committee for Internal Medicine. He is also on ACGME’s subcommittee that creates the training standards for internists and internal medicine sub-specialists nationally.