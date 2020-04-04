TUPELO – Two staples of spring have been postponed and a third is taking a wait-and-see approach.
The Lee County Master Gardeners' annual spring plant sale, scheduled for April 18, has been postponed indefinitely.
"Nothing can go on with Extension until after May 10," said Susan McGukin, Mississippi State University Extension program associate and volunteer coordinator in Lee County. "They've put a hold on everything."
McGukin said the plants the Master Gardeners have been growing in the greenhouse will be watered and taken care of until the sale can be rescheduled.
"I've had people calling me about the sale," McGukin said. "I had one lady say she'd drive up and hand me a hundred-dollar bill if we'd just give her a couple of plants. She just wanted to help us out."
Check out the Lee Extension or the Lee County Master Gardeners Facebook pages for updates.
The North Mississippi Rose Society's annual Rose Show, traditionally held in the lobby of Renasant Bank in downtown Tupelo, has also been postponed.
Originally scheduled for May 7, the rose show will now take place in the fall, said Tracy Kramer, who is in charge of publicity for the show.
"We don't know what the roses will be like in the fall," Kramer said. "Sometimes you get fewer blooms but bigger flowers. We'll just have to wait and see."
The opening of the Tupelo Farmers' Depot, scheduled for the first Saturday in May, is on the fence right now.
"Right now, we're a go, unless we get into a situation where we can't gather," said Craig Helmuth, program associate for Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.
"I've been in communication with farmers and they've got stuff in the ground, they have stuff planted," he said. "We won't make the call until the last week in April or until we get the all clear. Obviously we're not going to cancel the farmers' market. We just may have to postpone the opening."