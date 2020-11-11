TUPELO • At age 74, David Neilsen is as active as people half his age.
For instance, he recently picked up a new hobby: juggling.
“I can do 26 exchanges without dropping, so I’m getting there,” the retired Navy veteran said with a laugh.
He still holds the age division record running times for a couple of road courses he ran four years ago, and he’s looking forward to breaking them again soon.
Neilsen, who retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2006, also doesn’t take any medications.
“I take vitamins and I run,” he said proudly.
Neilsen’s optimistic outlook on life started early and was expanded when he joined the Navy in 1964. Born in Washington State, he had signed up for the draft and was trying to decide between joining the Air Force or the Navy.
His friend liked the Navy, so they enlisted together.
The next four decades brought plenty of adventure, travel and eye-opening moments.
“I was active duty for 12 years from 1964 to 1976, got out for a while and got back in 1984, enlisting again, with the Reserve,” he said. “I worked on aircraft electronics most of the time, and for the last four years I was a teacher, teaching in the electronics schools.”
In the Navy Reserve, Neilsen went back into aircraft electronics and for five years was an enlisted sailor. He then received a commission and was an officer for 17 years. He was recalled twice to active duty after Sept. 11 and retired as a commander.
“I worked through 11 pay grades in 34 years with the Navy,” Neilsen said. “I enjoyed it and got a lot out of it.”
During his enlisted service, he served off the West Coast of the U.S., and later off the coast of Vietnam. Working with helicopters, he would be taken to massive aircraft carriers. While he didn’t see active combat, his role was as critical as any sailor, soldier, airman or marine.
“We worked search and rescue and brought back 67 downed air crew,” he said. “I thought if I was going to serve, saving lives was the way to go.”
Neilsen said he learned early on that a fighting force is only as good as the people working behind the scenes.
“The war fighters in harm’s way can’t do what they do unless someone is bringing them food, someone is back home doing the paperwork, someone doing the necessary things are just as vital,” he said. “I learned everybody’s job is critical. And I’m grateful for my job I had.”
Neilsen taught at the Navy’s Millington base for several years, met a southern belle in Memphis, moved to Tupelo and taught at Itawamba Community College for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2007.
During his time with the Reserve, Neilsen also received law enforcement training with NCIS, and in 2001 was working in Japan with an anti-terrorism unit in a final phase of training. When Sept. 11 occurred, he was sent to work with the Greek navy, followed by a stint at a submarine base in Italy.
Neilsen’s time in the service has taken him around the world, from Europe to Southeast Asia and points in between. Every one of those places has a special meaning to him.
“Every place has its beauty, and it didn’t take me long to figure it out,” he said. “I’d love to go back to all of them.”
Along with his worldwide travels, Neilsen also took part in the historic moments.
“In the late 60s, my unit was tasked with the recovery of the Apollo missions when they came down on the West Coast,” he said. “Things happen just because my friend Ron wanted to go in the Navy, and the things I got to experience were phenomenal.”
Although technically retired, Neilsen has stayed active. Besides running, he took up acting and is learning poetry. When the pandemic began, stifling some of his activities, he re-enrolled in school.
“My thing is, if I can go back to school at 74 and graduate at 77, I’ve still got 20-25 years left, and I need to be something that’s going to impact the world,” he said. “I’ve done some neat things, but I’m not through. I don’t want another career and go back to work, but I do want to volunteer and give back and make a difference to young people.”
Neilsen has always been, and likely will always be, an avid learner. There’s always knowledge to be gained, a new skill to pick up.
Hence, the juggling.
“I’m probably slower than a lot of people but the point is, I set my mind to it and I can do it. The point is, if I can do it at 74, you can do it at whatever age you are,” he said. “The saying that goes the best time is to plant a tree 10 years ago; the second time is right today. What I want to put out is grow what you can become. I want you to plant the tree now.”