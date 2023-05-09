TUPELO - On the front of Sextus Shannon’s T-shirt — in lettering so big and bold it could be read from across a room — was a simple, memorable declaration: “THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES.”
There are arguably fewer people who deserve to wear that shirt — created to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — more than Shannon. The Plantersville native created the small town’s annual bike-a-thon fundraiser for the Memphis-based nonprofit and for more than three decades has been the event’s primary organizer, heart and soul.
“I was black-headed when I started,” the 70-year-old said with a big laugh, motioning to a head of hair that was equal parts salt and pepper. “I look back, and I say, ‘Wow.’ It’s very, very touching to know that God gave me the health and strength to do this every year.”
On Sunday, May 21, the city of Plantersville will host its 33rd consecutive Plantersville Bike-A-Thon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital beginning at 3 p.m. at the Plantersville Community Center.
Leading up to the event, participants have been soliciting pledges from their communities, hosting various smaller fundraising events and more. Anything to raise a few bucks for St. Jude.
During the Bike-A-Thon, a group of volunteers, many of them kids, will gather at Plantersville Community Center to ride or walk approximately a mile-and-a-half through the town. The ride (or walk) should wrap up within an hour.
All proceeds from the ride will go to benefit the nonprofit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis to further their research into pediatric diseases and their no-cost assistance to the families of children fighting cancer and other potentially fatal illnesses.
It’s a cause in which Shannon believes so much, he’s dedicated more than 30 years to it.
“Thank God I’ve never had anyone there,” he said of the hospital. “But, you’ve got to take your hat off to the St. Jude family for what they do for so many other families.”
Seeing St. Jude’s work first-hand is what inspired Shannon to create the Plantersville Bike-A-Thon in the first place. After being invited to visit and tour the children’s hospital in 1990, Shannon, in his mid-thirties at the time, wanted to do his part to help further the nonprofit's cause.
“After going there and seeing some of the conditions of the children and the families, I had to do something,” Shannon said. “I kind of poured my heart into it.
Shannon said he was drawn almost immediately to the idea of a bike ride as a fundraiser.
“I figured, I could get kids on bicycles,” he said. “With a little energy and a little hard work, it could work.”
He was right. What started as a small event has grown into a fundraising powerhouse for St. Jude, easily tripling or quadrupling what similar St. Jude bike-a-thons bring in.
That first ride in 1990 had nine participants and netted $500 for St. Jude. These days, the charitable ride draws hundreds and raises tens of thousands.
Last year, the ride raised $26,000; the year before that, it was $31,000.
In total, Shannon said the Plantersville Bike-A-Thon has pulled in more than $270,000 for St. Jude.
Shannon said it’s been astounding watching what began as a modest fundraiser he created grow over the past three decades. His t-shirt may save lives, but so too does the man wearing it.
“We’ve come a long way,” Shannon said. “The people of this area have helped me tremendously as I try to do it every year. That gives me a lot of pride to know that, for 33 consecutive years, we’ve gotten out there and made this happen.”
