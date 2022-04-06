This 2018 file photos shows a stray dog resting inside a Tupelo-Lee County Humane Society kennel. Plantersville officials have delayed the enforcement deadline of a new dog registration program they believe will help problems with the town's canine population and help with the shelter's overcrowding.
TUPELO • Officials in Plantersville have loosened the leash on their deadline to enforce a new dog licensing program to bolster participation.
Although a new law requiring residents of Plantersville to license their dogs would have taken effect at the end of March, officials have pushed back the deadline because so few people had actually registered their pets.
According to Plantersville police officer Jason Lessel, who oversees the town’s new animal control wing, roughly 50 people had registered their pets by the March 31 deadline. Lessel said he believes the low turnout may have resulted from a lack of familiarity with the program.
Town officials hope extending the deadline and putting more emphasis on raising awareness of the program will increase residents’ support.
Lessel said the ordinance is intended to help control the town’s animal population.
“We are trying to implement this because we have a problem with dogs roaming the city,” Lessel said. “This will help us keep from getting overpopulated because it helps determine if dogs are pets or strays.”
The program, which Plantersville officials approved in January, requires owners to register their dogs by going to town hall, filling out a form and paying a $2 registration fee. The fee, Lessel said, is to offset the cost of tags that the city provides as proof of registration. Proof of rabies inoculation is also required.
Dog owners who don’t register their pets with the town face a series of potential fines. The fine scales from $25 after the first offense, $50 for the second offense, and $75 for the third offense. Lessel said there will also be a possibility a judge could order the dog seized from their owner.
“The main thing is we are trying to get the public aware of our ordinances,” Lessel said. “You have to take care of the animals you own.”
Plantersville isn’t the only Northeast Mississippi town adopting such an ordinance. In Baldwyn, officials are working on a similar program, according to Aston Alexander, who oversees the city’s code enforcement.
“It is something that the city is working on and has been for a while,” he said. “It will help both parties as far as residents and the city.”