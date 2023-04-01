TUPELO — One year after Plantersville enacted a law requiring residents to license their dogs, officials hope to keep the momentum going, urging all dog owners to register and get their pets vaccinated to reduce overpopulation at the local animal shelter.
Plantersville police officer Jason Lessel, who oversees the town’s animal control operations, said the registration ordinance has been a huge help since the town board approved the registration ordinance last year.
“We’ve had a real positive outlook on the situation,” he said. “I have not picked up nearly as many strays as I have in the past since I started this.”
Last January, Plantersville approved the law, which required all dog owners in the town to file a registration form, pay a $5 fee for a tag, and provide proof of rabies inoculation. Lessel said the owners must register each year with a deadline of March 31 annually.
Lessel said the town had 49 registered dogs by the end of March. He said all owners that didn’t register their dog by Friday will have to pay a $25 late fee and could face legal fines.
Dog owners who don’t register their pets will face potential fines that scale from $25 on the first offense, $50 for the second and $75 for the third offense. A judge can also potentially seize an owner’s pet if problems persist.
Lessel said the department reported 10 warnings, three cases of aggravated cruelty, two aggressive dogs and five dogs without a lease last year. Last week, he said he had to write 12 citations for stray pets that were not registered and did not have rabies shots.
The town moved forward with registration in a bid to curb roaming dogs in the city. Lessel said he believes the program has done its job, noting that as of today, he picked up one stray dog and four puppies this year, compared to last year he picked up seven dogs.
Lessel said he believed other municipalities in Lee County should pass registration ordinances, noting that some towns in the area have already reached out about how the ordinance has benefited Plantersville.
“I think it would be very beneficial for other towns to move to something like this,” he said, noting that he believed it would cut down on overpopulation at the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.
He said a registered dog with a tag does not have to go to the shelter because he can look up the dog's owner and address in the town’s registration database, reducing the overall intake at the shelter and returning animals to their rightful owner quicker and easier.
Meanwhile, the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society reported significant overpopulation in the shelter last month, with over 300 animals in their care and a “dog in every office.” The shelter’s capacity traditionally caps at 116. Attempts to reach Executive Director Paul Shane were unsuccessful.
