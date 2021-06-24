TUPELO • Plantersville’s never-give-up attitude and Starkville’s forward thinking will be recognized this summer at the Mississippi Municipal League’s annual conference.
Both municipalities are receiving MML Excellence Awards, which are presented to towns and cities that meet the challenges of municipal government through innovative projects and higher levels of service. Eight winners, based on population, are chosen in four categories: City spirit, economic development, public safety, and public works.
Plantersville is the City Spirit award winner for municipalities under a population of 10,000 and Starkville is the winner of the Public Works award for under 10,000. The awards will be presented at the MML conference in July in Biloxi.
Plantersville is being recognized for its commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital last year during the pandemic.
The Lee County town has hosted for 31 years fundraising events for the Memphis medical center. Its St. Jude Bike-a-Thon in May is a town celebration with hundreds of people gathering at the Poplar Street Community Center for a Sunday afternoon of bike riding, walking, music, food and activities.
The pandemic wiped out Plantersville’s bid to raise $30,000 in its 30th year, but the town still rallied behind St Jude.
“The road block was canceled. The fish frys were canceled. The Bike-a-Thon was canceled,” said Alderman Sextus Shannon, founder and organizer of the St. Jude Bike-a-Thon. “Practically everything was canceled because of the pandemic, but we didn’t give up. We were going to do something for St. Jude, pandemic or not. We put ourselves in harm’s way, getting out there to get that money.”
Shannon said the fundraising continued by raffling items such as large-screen TVs. It also had an auction of abandoned bicycles donated by the Starkville Police Department.
“We did not have the actual Bike-A-Thon, but we sent letters to people who were in it before and they still sent in their hundred dollars,” he said.
Plantersville raised $13,500 for St. Jude in 2020. The Bike-a-Thon and other activities returned this year.
“God blessed us, and we came back this year and made right at $31,000 on the 31st year,” Shannon said.
In Starkville, the city is being honored for its proactive approach toward infrastructure reinvestment.
Starkville’s city leaders made a priority to improve aging water, sewer and waste water collection systems before major issues arose, according to city utilities general manager Terry Kemp.
“Rather put Band-aids on the problems, we said let’s go into the root cause, deal with it, fix it and move on,” Kemp said. “And rather than waiting on grants or funds or someone else to fix the problem, we looked at how we can allocate fund and make those investments now that will have a payback over time.”
Kemp said the city investments include improvements to its wastewater plant and installing new piping.
“We have replaced one of our older neighborhoods, all the water and sewer in it,” he said. “It’s been about two years ago, and it’s already beginning to have return on investment through a reduction of maintenance costs that we had to do.”
Starkville’s reinvestment has been underway for almost three years, Kemp said.
“We’ve got a plan that will carry us well into the next five or six years,” he said. “It was looking at the problem, identifying solutions, funding it and moving forward to ensure that our customers have the very best service possible.”
The list of 2021 MML winners includes:
City Spirit Over 10,000 – Pascagoula
City Spirit Under 10,000 – Plantersville
Public Safety Over 10,000 – Greenville
Public Safety Under 10,000 – Columbia
Planning and Economic Development Over 10,000 – Clinton
Planning and Economic Development Under 10,000 – North Carrollton
Public Works Over 10,000 – Starkville
Public Works Under 10,000 – Sumrall