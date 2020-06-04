PLANTERSVILLE - The Town of Plantersville will hold a dedication ceremony for its new entry welcome signs at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at the north entrance sign on Highway 6.
There will also be a burial of the town's time capsule to commemorate this historic event. Residents are asked to gather small historical pictures or documents to be included in the time capsule. They will also have "Witness Dedication" cards for residents to sign to be included in the time capsule. Residents can drop their items off at Town Hall and sign the dedication cards.
Attendees are asked to keep in mind social distancing, which includes wearing your mask for the safety of everyone.