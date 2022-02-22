TUPELO • Tupelo’s homeless outreach team is hoping the results of Tuesday’s annual count of the city’s homeless population will continue the trend of finding fewer people living on the streets.
Across the state, the Continuum of Care (CoC) agencies and partners took part in the annual Point-In-Time count (PIT), a one-day census surveys the homeless individuals within the Mississippi Balance of State’s region to provide a snapshot of the homeless population.
The PIT Count determines funding for homeless services, provides an accurate count, and helps identify both the efficacy of outreach efforts and any gaps within CoC’s services.
In Tupelo, counting efforts began at Saints’ Brew. Census team members, such as Emma James of the Northeast Mississippi Health Alliance, began by asking people identified as being potentially homeless a series of questions, mostly starting as a variation of one: “Where did you sleep last night?”
The team put their street homelessness count at 12 to 14 people prior to the count. The goal was to find any unsheltered people and talk to people they don’t recognize. By noon, they only encountered one or two unknown individuals, with one an out-of-state resident.
“The fact that we’ve encountered a lot of individuals that we already knew is a wonderful sign that we are adequately outreaching in this community,” said Hannah Maharrey, the Tupelo Homeless Task Force chair and Northeast Regional Chair for the CoC.
The team visited multiple current, previous, and new encampment locations to survey homeless individuals. Among the people they encountered was 64-year-old Gary Tilton. He became homeless after the death of his wife. He’s been homeless for four months, two of which he spent at the Salvation Army and the other two on the street.
“I don’t keep up with it,” Tilton said of his time on the street. “Like I said, staying alive is enough for me to have to think about.”
Despite this, Tilton was able to get a signed lease last week, thanks to a month-long effort by Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH). Tilton has plans to move in this week once the apartment is completely ready.
Task force hopes downward trend continues
In 2021, the Tupelo Homeless Task Force identified 19 people staying at the Salvation Army shelter, nine at SAFE, Inc., and 19 to 20 who were literally homeless and living on the street.
During their previous preliminary count on Jan. 28, 2020, the Tupelo Homeless Task Force identified 49 homeless individuals, including 27 at the Salvation Army shelter, 13 unsheltered homeless individuals and several people housed at SAFE, Inc.
The 2019 count of homeless identified 62 homeless people in the Tupelo area. The 2018 count was 78 homeless individuals.
The Salvation Army and SAFE, Inc. also performed their own PIT count, and will submit their numbers by the end of the week. An estimated 45 people are staying in the Salvation Army now. This year, the task force expected a higher count because of an expanded number of beds at the Salvation Army shelter, Maharrey said. The PIT count numbers are due in March.
The City of Tupelo has invested in efforts to decrease homelessness within city limits through its partnership with MUTEH.
The other CoC agencies held their PIT counts on the same day to avoid duplicating the overall count and accurately account for the literal homeless population across all regions. The goal is to continue having the different CoC counts on the same day for the next two years.
The final numbers will be included in a presentation and report submitted to the Homeless Task Force. It will be an opportunity to show how the community and agencies can be involved and double-check the accuracy of the CoC’s system.
“It’s a check and a balance on our day-to-day operations and our coordinated entry system,” Maharrey said.
In 2020, there were fewer than 500 homeless individuals statewide. Maharrey suspects this year’s numbers will be around the same or lower because of housing efforts. With Emergency Solutions CARES Act funding and other HUD funding, providers could connect more individuals to housing.
“I’m optimistic our count is hopefully lower than it was last year,” Maharrey said. “If it’s not, that’s just the reality of the situation. It just means we’ve got more work to do.”