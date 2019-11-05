TUPELO • Vote y’all.
The candidates have worn out their shoes. Campaign consultants have racked up consulting fees. Donors have written checks large and small. Commercials featuring well-worn slogans have aired on heavy rotation.
Then, the voters get a say. And sometimes, just sometimes, those voters have their own ideas and a surprise or two in store.
Voting precincts across the state open at 7 a.m. today and remain open until 7 p.m. for statewide, regional and county level races. Anyone standing in line when polls close may still vote.
Voter identification is required to cast a ballot in Mississippi.
Questions about voter ID or about the location of voting precincts should be directed to the local circuit clerk.
The governor’s race between Democrat Jim Hood and Republican Tate Reeves is the most high profile race on the ballot and Northeast Mississippi voters will be needed if Hood is to remain competitive against the well-funded Reeves.
There are also contested races for most statewide races, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and agriculture commissioner.
In north Mississippi, there are also contested races for the Transportation Commission and in a number of legislative seats. Some of these legislative districts are open seats following the retirement of longtime incumbents. In Northeast Mississippi, two of these seats were largely rural districts represented by white Democrats, and Republicans are eager to move them over into the column of the GOP majority.
In counties throughout the region, contested races for supervisor, sheriff, circuit clerk and tax assessor, as well as other county offices, fill the ballot.