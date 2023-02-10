Sarah Reynolds of Pontotoc, center, returned to NMMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute on Monday to thank Drs. Vishal Sachdev and Michael Boler, as well as hospital staff, for helping save her life in November.
TUPELO — On Feb. 6, Sarah Reynolds of Pontotoc expressed her gratitude to doctors and staff at North Mississippi Medical Center the best way possible — in person.
Just three months ago, that possibility was in jeopardy. In November, the 37-year-old mother of three experienced fatigue, coughing fits and swelling in her face. She tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu, so she returned to work as an LPN at Pontotoc Medical Clinic.
When she began experiencing intermittent but severe chest pain, she went to the emergency room at NMMC-Pontotoc. Tests revealed Reynolds was having a heart attack, and she was transferred to NMMC in Tupelo for more advanced care. Additional tests revealed Reynolds suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) heart attack of her left anterior descending artery (LAD) and she was in cardiogenic shock with a reduced ejection fraction of 10%. Moments later, she collapsed, and her medical team performed CPR.
Once stabilized, Reynolds was sent to the surgical suite, where cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Vishal Sachdev and cardiologist Dr. Michael Boler implanted the Impella 5.5 heart pump to allow her heart to rest. The pump reduces the heart’s workload and oxygen demand, and it supplies much needed blood and oxygen to other vital organs.
While on Impella support, Reynolds could walk around the heart unit. After five days of support, Reynolds’ heart function dramatically improved to 45%, and Impella was weaned and removed. Ten days later, Reynolds returned home in time to spend Thanksgiving with her family.
Now, she is back at work as a nurse at Pontotoc Medical Clinic and enjoying time with her husband and children.
For more information about NMMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute, visit www.nmhs.net/heart-vascular or call 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).