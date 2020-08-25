TUPELO • Among the designs that might become Mississippi’s next state flag, one has some local residents seeing double.
A commission tasked with proposing a single flag design for November’s ballot has winnowed down a pool of thousands to five possible designs. One of them has attracted some especially vocal supporters, especially online, and has been dubbed “The Great River Flag” by its designer, Micah Whitson.
It also features some similar design elements as the banner in use by the city of Tupelo, though the two designs also have some key differences.
“Yes, I noticed that one looks like ours,” said Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer and the man who designed the flag in use by local municipal government.
Both flag designs feature a blue field with a centrally located shield. The shield of both flags echoes elements of the central shield seen on the Great Seal of the United States.
The Great River Flag’s shield was inspired by a shield included on the 1798 seal of the Mississippi Territory. The Tupelo flag’s shield is inspired by the logo of the National Civic League.
Jack Reed Jr., a local businessman, former Tupelo mayor and longtime supporter of a new flag, said local residents might be happy to see a familiar looking state flag.
“I just take that a compliment,” said Reed, whose father sat on a commission that in 2001 recommended removing the Confederate battle emblem from Mississippi’s now former flag.
Reed Jr. said he doesn’t have particularly strong opinions about the design of the state’s next flag.
“I’m OK with anything as long as it doesn’t have a Confederate battle flag,” said the local department store owner.
One City Council member is a vocal supporter of the Great River Flag.
“I just liked it because of the meaning behind it,” said Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan. “If that flag gets selected, it would be the most contemporary looking of all of them, and I think that’s a good thing.”
Lewis said if he had to select from among the five remaining designs under consideration, he favors either the Great River Flag or a design that incorporates the western border of the state and a magnolia blossom.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis long advocated for the city of Tupelo to have its own flag. She prefers a state flag design that features a magnolia motif.
“I really like the magnolia being included, and I like a lot of color,” Davis said.
A University of Mississippi graduate, Whitson has offered a detailed symbolic explanation behind the elements of his flag design.
His design features a centrally located shield with a scalloped top, heavily inspired by the territorial seal. The shield is centrally located against a blue background, and incorporates a vertical pattern of red stripes and, along the top, a wavy blue motif representing the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi.
A single star sits above the shield. More details about the design are available online at greatriverflag.com
The flag also includes the text, “In God We Trust,” as required by statute of the state’s next flag.
The flag used by the City of Tupelo also features a centrally located shield with a scalloped top. Vertical red and white stripes are within the body of the shield and a row of stars are included within a blue band at the top of the shield.
The text “All-America City” is included within the shield.
The shield sits inside a white circle centrally located against a blue background. Five years are inscribed within the circle around the shield – each of the five years that Tupelo has won the National Civic League’s to prize, the All-America City Award.
The years are 1967, 1989, 1999, 2011 and 2015.
City leaders in Tupelo discussed adopting a flag design in 2006, with then-Mayor Ed Nelly and Davis pushing the idea.
Neelly invited the public to submit designs. Proposals featuring gumtrees, magnolias and guitars rolled in. Davis, a retired art teacher, said she submitted around 15 designs.
Original plans called for a city flag in place that year in time for July’s conference of the Mississippi Municipal League, but conversations on the issue eventually slowed down and then fell by the wayside.
“It took a long time to get the city flag,” Davis remembers. “It was hard for some of the councilmen to decide on a design.”
During the 2006 discussion, Lewis was director of the city’s Parks and Recreation director. Mayor Jason Shelton made him chief operations officer in 2013, and Lewis said he designed the current flag following the All-America City victory in 2015.
“Nettie (Davis) wanted something to take to MML,” Lewis said. “We were proud of the All-American City award, so I put it together.”
Lewis does not recall that the City Council has ever formally adopted the design that’s currently in use as the city’s flag, though an ordinance approved in June by the City Council does require a city flag to be flown at City Hall and some other locations until a new state flag is adopted.
In June, the Mississippi Legislature approved a bill retiring the state’s controversial flag, which was the last in the country to include the Confederate battle emblem.
The bill also created a commission to propose a new design to go on November’s ballot for an up-or-down vote. If accepted by voters, state lawmakers will officially adopt the new flag design next year. If rejected by voters, the flag commission will go back to work and propose another design.
The final five designs under consideration by the new flag commission will be flown Tuesday on poles at the grounds of the Old Capitol in Jackson.
Current plans call for the commission to select a single design no later than September 2.