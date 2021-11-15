djr-2019-04-17-news-jackson-pedestrian-arp1 (copy)

In this April 16, 2019 file photo, two young men walk east on Jackson Street as a car passes them in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Jackson Street, from Gloster Street to Madison Street will be closed on Monday, Nov. 15, until 5 p.m. for paving work, according to a communications official with the City of Tupelo.

 

