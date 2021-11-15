Portion of Jackson Street in Tupelo will be closed until 5 p.m. Monday Nov 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this April 16, 2019 file photo, two young men walk east on Jackson Street as a car passes them in Tupelo. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jackson Street, from Gloster Street to Madison Street will be closed on Monday, Nov. 15, until 5 p.m. for paving work, according to a communications official with the City of Tupelo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Mississippi's top college football player in 2021 to be named from among 10 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy Sen. Cruz: Skyrocketing inflation in U.S. comparable to 1970s under Carter Migrants attempt to tear down barbed wire at Belarus-Poland border Adele and Oprah discuss motherhood, divorce and weight loss Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists