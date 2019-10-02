TUPELO • Tupelo Water and Light is closing a portion of West Main Street to conduct sewer repairs, according to a press release from Tupelo City Hall.
The release states that West Main Street from Church Street to Madison Street will be closed at noon on Thursday, Oct. 3 and will be reopened by 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
Tupelo Water and Light will have signage in the area to detour traffic while officials are conducting the repairs.
For more information, residents can call Tupelo Water and Light at (662)-841-6460.