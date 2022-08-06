TUPELO • Dr. Holley Muraco, a world-renowned dolphin expert, developed her love of animals decades ago in rural Marshall County.
Muraco, 47, grew up on a farm in Potts Camp, a small town in Northeast Mississippi. Even as a kid, she was obsessed with animals. "Everything that crawls or creeps," as she described it.
Muraco said she never came across an animal she didn't want to be near, touch or learn about.
"My parents, bless them, let me bring home every little broken critter to try to save it," Muraco said. "And everything that needed to be bottle-fed, they knew they could hand it over."
Having spent her career traveling the world to research dolphins and other marine animals, Muraco has returned to Mississippi where she's served as director of research for the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport since 2019.
Becoming a marine biologist
Most kids with a passion for animals are told that they should become veterinarians.
So that's the path Muraco took.
Having already attended Northwest Community College for two years, she transferred to Mississippi State University where she enrolled as a dairy science major as a junior.
That year, someone suggested it would look good on her application to veterinarian school if she had experience with animals other than cows and horses.
Muraco had heard about the dolphins at Walt Disney World and the research being done at the park, so she applied for an internship there.
"For whatever reason, I was selected," Muraco said. "And I still, to this day, can't tell you why that happened, why they thought a dairy science major from Mississippi would be a really good marine biology intern, but they did."
She was one of six interns to spend six months at Disney World's EPCOT working alongside the park's biologists with dolphins, manatees, sharks and other marine animals.
That's when she came to a realization.
"There's nothing wrong with being a vet, but there's a big world out there," Muraco said. "There's a lot of careers that you can do, and so that's when I switched to Biology and decided to take a different path."
Muraco graduated from MSU in 1998, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She went on to earn a PhD in Animal Physiology with a focus on bottlenose dolphins from MSU in 2015.
Traveling the world for work
Muraco worked briefly for a marine life facility in Gulfport before it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Deciding she needed to be in a place with more research, more involvement and more opportunity, she moved to Orlando, Florida, where she spent around five years as a trainer at SeaWorld, along with Disney World's Animal Kingdom.
"That's where I really was able to see all of the different projects, philosophies, thoughts, what we need to be working on from a conservation standpoint," Muraco said.
She and her husband, Mike Muraco, director of the Strawberry Plains Audubon Center in Holly Springs, moved from there to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she worked at a dolphin facility.
Muraco has also lived and worked in Cancun, Mexico; Napa, California; and Guangzhou, China.
During her time in California, Muraco did research with walruses, and at one point the British Broadcasting Corporation, also known as BBC News, sent a production company to interview her.
"The next thing I know, they said 'We want to make a documentary about your research,'" Muraco said.
The resulting one-hour documentary, titled "Walrus: Two Tonne Tusker," was released in 2013 as part of the "Natural World" series and featured Muraco living with various Native American tribes in Alaska and studying wild walruses in the Arctic.
Muraco later spent several years working with zoos and aquariums across South China to develop and lead projects related to the reproduction, welfare and behavior of their animals.
While there, she conducted the first artificial insemination of a polar bear in China in 2019, the result of months of research, testing and international collaboration.
It wasn't the first time she made waves in the scientific community.
Muraco has previously developed a new, minimally invasive artificial insemination technique for dolphins that has been used around the world, from the Netherlands to Bermuda.
It's a strange niche, she admits, but learning so much about dolphins from aquarium research has helped her to better understand wild dolphin reproduction.
As a child, Muraco never imagined where her passion for animals would eventually lead her. There's something to be said for taking chances, she said. Trying new things and saying yes to opportunities has worked in her favor.
Mississippi research and inspiring the next generation
When an opportunity presented itself, Muraco and her family moved back to Mississippi.
She's worked as the Mississippi Aquarium's Director of Research since 2019.
"I have enjoyed an absolutely incredible career, I have been able to do some amazing things, and I am ready to give back in the form of helping my state," Muraco said.
The aquarium is building a robust conservation and research program that will not only benefit the animals in its care, but will in turn help the state's wildlife.
The Mississippi Sound, an approximately 113 square mile area of saltwater separated from the Gulf of Mexico by a series of islands and sand bars, is home to many wild bottlenose dolphins — yet relatively little research has been done on them.
That's part of the reason she's passionate about building an environmental, behavioral-based ecology program to study Mississippi's marine life.
"Every time I take the boat out into the Sound, there's so many dolphins I'm like, 'Can you believe this?'" Muraco said.
It's one of a handful of places on the entire planet home to as many dolphins and we take it for granted, she said.
"We need to understand them," Muraco said. "We need to make sure that we are continuing to provide them with a good habitat."
Another reason for bringing her expertise back to Mississippi is to make dreams come true for children in rural areas who grow up thinking that they want to be a marine biologist.
"Mississippi needs marine biologists just as much as any other coastal state, yet somehow there's a disconnect there," Muraco said. "I want to build a program that allows students experience and opportunities. And there's no reason why we can't have that here."
