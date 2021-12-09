TUPELO • Moments after the confirmation of Jessica Rosenworcel as the new chair of the Federal Communications Commission, north Mississippi utility regulator Brandon Presley renewed his call to audit AT&T’s use of public money.
“I want to call to your attention to the egregious broadband and cellular telephone coverage claims by AT&T,” Presley wrote in a Dec. 7 letter to Rosenworcel. “The FCC and other appropriate agencies must hold AT&T accountable.”
Telecommunications company AT&T has received more than $238 million in federal money from the Connect America Fund. This money was intended to help expand rural internet access across the nation. AT&T has reported using its CAF money to make internet service available to some 133,000 locations within Mississippi.
Presley, who represents the state’s northern district on the Public Service Commission, disputes the reliability of those numbers and claims that his office has uncovered evidence that raises “great concern surrounding the validity” of the company’s reporting to the federal government.
He also alleges that coverage maps available to customers are riddled with errors.
In his letter, Presley claimed “AT&T has a pattern and history of submitting false data” and insisted that “the FCC take action to hold this telecommunications Goliath accountable for the billions of federal dollars they have received.”
The three-member Public Service Commission sent a similar letter to the FCC in September 2020 requesting an audit of AT&T Mississippi. According to Presley there was no response.
In a written statement, an AT&T spokesman said “any suggestion that we filed false data is patently incorrect.”
Reiterating themes from statements the company issued in response to Presley last year, Jim Kimberly underscored AT&T’s efforts to expand broadband services through the CAF program.
“We have invested billions of dollars, building out our wired and wireless networks across Mississippi, and we are proud of the work we have done as a company to keep communities connected and help fuel Mississippi’s economy,” Kimberly said in a written statement.
AT&T Mississippi President Mayo Flynt also took aim at Presley’s claim in a September 2020 column submitted to the Daily Journal immediately after Presley first called for the audit.
“We are in full compliance with the requirements of that program,” he wrote. “The data we report related to that program is subject to strict audit and compliance measures by the federal government.”
Flynt said AT&T at the time had met all milestones in the federal program and was ahead of schedule on the remaining requirements in the state, adding that he was confident the company would surpass its goals.
CAF funds were first awarded in 2012, with $115 million in federal dollars made available for rural broadband expansion. The next year, a second round of the first phase awarded an additional $385 million.
In 2018, Phase II of the Connect America Fund awarded almost $1.5 billion in federal dollars disbursed through an auction process to providers willing to build out rural broadband networks.