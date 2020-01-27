TUPELO • The buzz of clippers, the compressed aerosol pop of hairspray and the snip of scissors all contributed their part to the cacophony of sound.
Students from Tupelo’s CNK Barber College set up shop Wednesday inside the Parish Hall of All Saints Episcopal Church, offering free cuts to the homeless and needy.
“Serving the community is the main thing,” said Nick White, who owns the college. “Whatever we can do to give back. We’ve been doing everything we can to build the community up.”
On hand to offer cuts were four students, with a few others observing and assisting. They were able to provide more than 15 cuts.
The barber students were among an array of aid agencies, non-profits and government representatives on hand Monday for “Project Connect.” This outreach initiative hosted at All Saints gave away clothes, offered education opportunities and provided an opportunity for those in need to reach out for a helping hand.
The initiative was sponsored by the city of Tupelo’s Homeless Task Force and a coalition of social service agencies.
Yolanda Thompson was among those served. She stayed at the Salvation Army until recently, but moved into her own apartment on Friday.
On Monday, she received assistance with her phone and with a renewal application for certain federal benefits.
“You’ve got to try and get help,” she said. “You can’t be discouraged.”
Hannah Maharrey chairs the city’s Homeless Task Force and works statewide in homeless outreach.
Her records show around 35 people used the Project Connect services Monday. Of those, most are staying at a shelter or have other housing and eight are currently homeless.
There were about 80 people attending last year’s Project Connect, so Maharrey is encouraged by the apparent decline in the needy population.
City Outreach Coordinator Marcus Gary was also on hand Monday. At one point, he chatted with White – a friend – and watched the barber students work. A few chairs emptied out and a few people waiting at the ready stepped forward.
“Have you seen the smiles on people’s faces when they get up out of those chairs?” said Gary.
That look of satisfaction and the possibilities within it are why White and his students were there.
“Lot of good people. They just need a second chance,” said White.