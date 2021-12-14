TUPELO - The work never stops for Project ELECT (Enthusiastic Leaders Engaging in Changing Times).
Last week the organization of Black community leaders paused for its first member of the year celebration to honor Dr. Vernon Rayford.
Project ELECT members, community partners and family gathered at noon at the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Meeting Room 21. The recognition was well deserved and a testament to Rayford being an ambassador for the community, said Project ELECT member Chris Traylor.
Project ELECT started in 2017 and has 13 members, seeking to do outreach in the community. The loss of lives and economic and spiritual repercussions of COVID-19 spurred Project ELECT health chair Dr. Eric Lewis to recruit Rayford over a year ago.
“It’s almost like when the (Chicago) Bulls recruited (Michael) Jordan. It was an all-star recruit,” said Project ELECT chair Robert Hall.
The ability to serve, learn, and leave an impact has been an honor, Rayford said. At the celebration, he joked about Project ELECT putting him to work before he even became a member, having participated in a previous health fair they hosted. When he joined during COVID, he knew there was work that needed to be done.
“I’m grateful to God for this opportunity to serve in the midst of abnormal times . . . that have brought us tragedy but also opportunity,” Rayford said.
He worked with the already existing infrastructure of Project ELECT to host COVID-19 conversations, videos that shared more information about COVID-19 and spoke with experts and community members.
From those conversations came the desire to address vaccine access in the community. The Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against Covid-19, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was formed with the goal of improving vaccination rates by hosting mobile clinics. The all volunteer unit has put shots into over 1500 arms and offered shots at jails, nursing homes, schools, houses, churches, football games, and throughout North Mississippi.
That effort means a lot to the Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance’s 10 Northeast Mississippi counties, said MMFA director and coalition board member Carolyn Jones. MMFA works with farmers, as well as socially disadvantaged or impoverished communities.
“For someone of your caliber to come into the community, take time out of your busy schedule to be concerned about our health, that means a lot to us,” Jones said.
For Rayford, the real honorees are all the people who’ve supported Project ELECT and the COVID-19 outreach efforts.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, but what you see is the result of so much time, effort, prayer, support,” Rayford said. “We still have some work to do.”
True to form, he meant that literally. Later that afternoon, coalition went right back to work, co-sponsoring with Twin Docs a mobile vaccination clinic at the Tupelo School District Church Street Building.