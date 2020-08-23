Prominent Oxford residents requested Lafayette County relocate Confederate monument

OXFORD • When the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted in lockstep last month to keep a Confederate monument at the heart of Oxford’s Square, they did so despite city politicians, University of Mississippi student athletes and a religious leader urging the statute’s relocation.
County supervisors in July unanimously voted to reject a proposal to move the Confederate monument to another location and to keep it in the center of Oxford. But, now, the city’s elected officials have raised questions about whether the Lafayette supervisors actually control the monument.
The Daily Journal obtained an August 18 letter that the city of Oxford sent county supervisors raising the possibility that the statue is on city-owned property instead of county-owned property, as has long been assumed.
But before the city sent the letter to the county officials, a select few Oxford aldermen and other Oxford residents privately met and wrote to supervisors asking them to relocate the statue. Through a public records request, the Daily Journal reviewed hundreds of emails and text messages sent to the supervisors, casting more light on the advocacy of those who supported relocation of the monument
Kesha Howell-Atkinson, the only Black woman serving on the Oxford Board of Aldermen, emailed several supervisors on June 13. She said the statue “is a negative representation” of Oxford, and she would like to see it relocated.
“I believe the statue also hinders positive strides our town and community at large have made in the area of race relations,” Howell-Atkinson wrote. “There are projects, people and events coming to Oxford. We should not allow visitors to be able to judge us, develop a negative impression of our community and convey to others a negative impression about us.”
Howell-Atkinson told the Daily Journal she still believes the statue is not a positive reflection of Oxford.
“It’s holding Oxford back from moving forward,” she said. “The citizens of Oxford are ready to start healing, and I don’t think that statue represents Oxford for what it is and what it can be.”
Ward 3 Alderman Janice Antonow also emailed supervisors in mid-July and told them they would have her “complete support” if they moved the statue.
“Besides being offensive to many citizens, the statue in its present location will always serve as a magnet for protests, pro and con, and will continue to strain our resources that could be better used for more positive events,” Antonow wrote.
When asked about the email, Anotonow expressed frustration over a lack of communication from county leaders.
“They never even responded to me,” Antonow said. “Not even an acknowledgment of the email.”
The Oxford official said she contacted county officials both to offer assistance and to urge action to alleviate something she feels is hurtful to some residents and detrimental to city business.
“It is going to be there and going to cause problems for the city,” she said.
Indeed, Richard Howorth, the former mayor of Oxford and the owner of Square Books in Oxford, texted several of the supervisors asking them to relocate the monument because it’s “both the smart and the right thing” to do.
Too many years
Howorth later told the Daily Journal that the debate about the monument has gone on for too many years.
“I look at it every single day,” Howorth said of the statue. “Every day, I think it is a sign that we are disrespecting our Black fellow citizens, neighbors and friends. For that reason alone it needs to be dealt with.”
In a film produced by Rex Harsin Films, several other business owners voiced objection to the monument.
In June, several student athletes at the University of Mississippi posted a video on social media calling for supervisors to move the statue.
“We ask for you, the ones who preside over the statue, to approve the removal of the Confederate statue on the Square,” several athletes said. “We can’t be complacent with progress made thus far. We must continue to move forward in our journey towards equality. Oxford strives to be a diverse and inclusive city that loves and cares for everyone who lives here and welcomes all who come to visit. It’s time to remove that statue from the Square and continue to work toward that. Together we can.”
Records also indicate county supervisors met with Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo, a linebacker for the University of Mississippi’s football team, to discuss the monument.
“If one of y’all want to join, I am meeting with Momo Sanago at 1 at chancery,” Mike Roberts, the president of the board, wrote in a group text to the other supervisors.
Another supervisor asked what the meeting was about. In response, Roberts said Sanogo wanted to talk about the monument and then used a sad face emoji to describe the meeting.
None of the supervisors responded to a request for comment.
Sanogo, through a spokesman for the university’s athletics department, said he was grateful for the conversations he had with supervisors.
“Obviously we are disappointed with the current decision,” Sanago said. “We realize the negative pressure that the board faces, and we will continue to provide positive support for the removal of the statue.”
His statement did not address his reaction to a supervisor using a sad emoji to describe the purpose of the meeting.
Religious leaders speak up
The Rev. Duncan Gray III, the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi, has a long history as a religious leader advocating for racial reconciliation but admits that he’s a relative newcomer to the movement to rid Confederate monuments from prominent spaces.
Gray texted District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty and asked him to place the monument matter on the board’s July 6 agenda for a vote and offered to speak at the meeting in favor of relocation.
McLarty responded to Gray by thanking him for his opinion, but he did not agree to let Gray speak.
Gray admits passing by the statue “a thousand times growing up and never thought about it.”
But he said that through studying the monuments, he discovered that the language inscribed on the statues is the same language white supremacists used as a justification to lynch African-Americans during the Jim Crow era. He also believes that symbols play an important role in the subconscious mind of people and speak volumes.
“Christian and other clergy know this intuitively if not by training,” Gray said. “It’s why we’re so careful with the symbols of the faith.”
Gray later participated in a press conference with different local clergy asking the board to reverse its decision and follow the action of several other counties that have voted to relocate Confederate monuments.
Lafayette County supervisors have to date shown no intention of revisiting the issue.
Several government entities, including the University of Mississippi, the City of Grenada, Lowndes County, Bolivar County, Leflore County, Noxubee County and Washington County have all voted to move their respective Confederate monuments.