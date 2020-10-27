TUPELO • Some of the city’s top elected leaders look supportive of the projects proposed for the next five years of Tupelo’s unique road-building program.
Members of the Major Thoroughfare Program’s leadership committee appeared at a City Council work session Tuesday and formally recommended 10 different road projects to pursue if the program is renewed by voters for a seventh phase.
“The main thought of the committee was that we needed another route east-west through Tupelo,” said Stuart Johnson, a committee member. “In phase six, we started at the west end of Jackson Street, so the goal of the committee was to bring that all the way to Front Street in phase seven.”
The projects with the highest priority ratings in the plan are widening most of West Jackson Street into three lanes, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes.
Other projects planned for a potential phase seven include widening portions of Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street and Hamm Street, but these are not listed as priority projects. The committee might also build a new road to allow traffic on North Gloster to bypass much of the mall area, but this project is also not a priority project.
As always, the Major Thoroughfare Program’s needs exceed the amount of revenue the tax levy is expected to generate over the next five years. The proposed phase lists projects that could range from $39 million to $49 million, but the reality is there will likely only be enough revenue to fund a little over half of the projects.
The program is funded through a 10-mill tax levy, which is set to generate approximately $27.5 million over the next five years.
Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the committee, acknowledged to the City Council that the proposed phase is a large task, but he said that part of the committee’s work is to lobby state and federal transportation officials for money to help offset the costs of some of the projects.
“It is ambitious. I know it’s ambitious,” Pirkle said of the next phase. “I look at it, and I get a knot in my stomach perhaps because it’s so ambitious.”
Committee leaders said that the group always wants to include more projects than it can afford in case federal and state transportation agencies provide additional funding, giving them more options.
The current plan also allocates 25% of the program’s revenue to maintenance and repairs of certain major roadways. The committee worked with city engineers this past year to determine which roadways are set to get maintenance work.
Although no formal vote was taken, several council members voiced approval of the proposed plan. Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer and Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan both praised the committee for spending a lot of time on the program and dedicating time to the submitted plan.
“I’m proud that they stuck to the 25% for maintenance and worked with the city on it,” Bryan said.
Likewise, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said that she is planning to vote in favor of putting the phase on the ballot for voters to approve, because it “truly has helped so much” for the city.
The City Council is scheduled to formally vote on the presented plans sometime within the next few months. Although the plan can change based on the City Council’s wishes, plans are for Tupelo residents to vote on the proposed phase sometime in February 2021.