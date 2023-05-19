TUPELO — Members of the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors heard views from the Republican candidates for northern district public service commissioner during a Thursday afternoon forum.
Only one candidate made the meeting: Tanner Newman, who recently took a leave of absence from his position as Tupelo Development Services director to campaign full-time.
State Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton did not attend the event, citing a scheduling conflict. Brown, who has missed multiple speaking engagements throughout the district, instead sent campaign manager Jamie Peavy. Brown did not respond to attempts by the Daily Journal to reach him after the event.
The two tackled a handful of specific topics, from water accessibility, power cooperatives, real estate, partisanship and broadband internet access. All questions were prewritten and provided to the candidates ahead of the event.
Newman, 28, said there were multiple issues he hoped to bring to the forefront if elected, including the rolling blackouts the area experienced in December, water supply issues, high-speed internet and polarized politics.
Newman said, if elected, he would focus on continued expansion of broadband internet services across the district. He noted that while the state gave utility cooperatives the ability to run fiber optic wiring throughout the counties they serve, municipalities were left in a void where only private companies could provide high-speed internet coverage.
“While the co-ops do have the ability to offer high-speed internet services, the municipality-owned electric services do not," Newman said. "I am not standing here today saying they should. ... What I am advocating for and what I will continue to advocate for as your public service commissioner is a partnership between the co-ops and these small towns.”
When asked the same question, Peavy said he did not want to speak for Brown but noted the campaign had been focused on lowering utility rates, improving quality service, working to eliminate spam calls and expanding broadband access.
Candidates were also asked about the “monopolized” nature of rural utility cooperatives and the lack of quality and innovation it breeds. Reading Brown’s answer in his stead, Peavy said that utility companies and “bureaucrats” specifically need to be held accountable through increased competition while also minimizing red tape.
“Specifically, we must incentivize these companies to use free market principles to control their energy costs. Chris is open to suggestions on how to do this,” he said. “Additionally, utility companies should be motivated to innovate and provide good customer service. We do this by increasing competition. If we have increased competition, there is less of a chance of utility companies abusing power.”
Newman also said red tape was an issue dragging utility companies down. He said communication was key to working to address issues with cooperatives and utility companies.
“It is certainly a fact; they are a monopoly,” Newman said. “There are federal laws in place that make that the reality of what we are dealing with."
To a question about quality and supply issues within water corporations in the district, Newman said he planned to work directly with the water associations. He said it was important for anyone living in the district outside of municipalities to have access to drinking water without the need for a well.
"Yes, (access to running water) is an issue. They certainly have maintenance issues. They need funding. I hope to correct that," Newman said. "The only way we are going to solve this water problem is by working together, getting state funds and federal funds to get the job done.”
Peavy said Brown also planned to work directly with rural water associations to expand capacity.
“One way to fix this issue is to give these associations the tools and the resources they need to forecast or account for growth on existing systems properly,” Peavy read, adding that these forecasts, along with setting plans in place for droughts in the future, should alleviate quality and access issues.
Newman and Brown are vying to fill the seat currently held by Democrat Brandon Presley, who is running for governor. No democrats are running for the office, the Aug. 8 primary will determine the next commissioner.
