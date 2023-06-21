TUPELO — Three-term Republican Rep. Chris Brown is far outpacing his GOP opponent, Tanner Newman, in their race to become the next public service commissioner for the northern district, according to mandatory campaign finance reports filed late last week.
Most of that funding — more than half-a-million dollars — comes from Brown’s own coffers. Brown has three filings in which he raised money $816,046 in contributions within his Chris Brown for Mississippi filing. Brown spent about $198,122 in spending, $129,963 of which went to J. Russell and Associates, a Georgia-based event planning and public relations company.
Meanwhile, Newman reported $103,131 in contributions and $65,704 in spending. Of the total cash balance, Newman raised $33,306 between May 1 and May 31. Newman reported $25,500 of his own money went into the campaign during his May 10 report.
Though Brown has a significant lead in funds, most of his contributions come from the already significant war chest he built over the last three terms in the Legislature. Of the $816,046 he reported, $681,000 came from Brown or his campaign accounts. Another $200,000 from his now-closed campaign accounts went to repay an unnamed loan.
“As a businessman, I’ve been blessed,” Brown said. “The amount I put in shows how much I care about the future of power, clean water and the future of the state. Overall, I’m committed to spending the resources to win.”
While most of Brown’s funds are a mix of funds raised during prior campaigns or pulled from his own wallet, he received some contributions through individuals. These include $100,000 from Fred Brown, Chris Brown’s father, and about $1,200 from his account manager, Kim Hobson. He also received $1,000 from Columbus-based accountant firm Davidson and Company PLLC and $500 from Memphis-based company Oseman Insurance Agency.
Newman, on the other hand, is leaning heavily on connections built while working as the director of development services for the city of Tupelo. Many of his donations come from individuals and companies deeply connected to city businesses. Among them are Saltillo-based engineering firm Dabbs Corporation, Tupelo-based real estate and development company Justin Warren and Associates, Tupelo-based construction company M&N construction, Tupelo-based real estate company Tommy Morgan Inc. and Tupelo Lumber.
“I am grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received,” Newman told the Daily Journal. “We have built a successful coalition of working-class Mississippians who are fed up with the political talking heads and the rhetoric they spew.”
Newman also snagged contributions from a handful of out-of-state companies with connections to the region, including Houston-based EDP Renewables North America and Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southern Renewable Energy Association.
When asked about the gap in funds, Newman said while his fundraising battle may be uphill, he doesn’t believe it’s insurmountable.
“This race is not about me; it is about the future of Northeast Mississippi,” he said. “The funds we’ve raised have been small contributions, from $25 to $5000,” he said. “Each and every one of those contributions means the world to me because that is someone that believes in my message of unity and working together for the betterment of our community. … I would much rather have $10 from an individual invested into my campaign than $100 I put in it myself.”
Friends to Elect Chad McMahan also donated $500 to Newman’s race. McMahan is currently seeking re-election to the state Senate’s sixth district. McMahan himself raised $108,998 for his race against Lauren Smith and has spent $94,794 on campaign expenses.
Race to be Decided in Primary, candidates layout issues
Without a Democratic candidate running for northern district public service commissioner, the Aug. 8 primary battle between Brown and Newman will determine the race.
Both candidates say they believe the race is extremely important for both North Mississippi and the state as a whole.
The commission comprises three commissioners, central, southern and northern districts. A consensus of two commissions is all it takes to drive policy throughout the state.
Brown said it was important to foster unification among the three; Newman said this will be the first time in the history of the seat a Republican is poised to hold the office and that the “stakes are high.”
“You would hope three people would be unified,” Brown said. “I feel like we could build that consensus.”
Brown said his biggest concerns for reliable and affordable power, broadband internet expansion and clean water access throughout the district.
“(Lowering utility rates) is good to keep Mississippi competitive,” he said of utility rates. “Every dollar we save goes back into the pockets of citizens to spend on other things.”
Newman also argues the importance of clean water access, broadband expansion and reliable power. He said one thing he hopes to accomplish, if elected, is to push for a partnership between power cooperatives that currently can run fiber optic internet throughout counties and municipality-owned utility companies to provide the same service within cities. He also said he wants to push for utility regulation reform.
“The Public Service Commission is there to protect the citizens,” Newman said. “We are operating under outdated laws … I am calling for a reform of the entire system.”
