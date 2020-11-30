TUPELO • Residents of the All-America City will have a chance Tuesday to voice their opinions on the newly proposed five-year phase of the city’s unique road building and improvement program.
The Tupelo City Council will conduct a public hearing during its regular 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday night inside the City Hall council chambers. The hearing will focus on the road priorities outlined in the seventh phase of the Major Thoroughfare Program.
Funded through a voter-imposed 10-mill tax levy, the program must be renewed every five years by the city’s voters.
The program, thought to be the only one of its kind , the program has been appromes in Tupelo.
But before the council can pass a resolution setting the date for a special election, it must first conduct a public hearing and allow members of the public to voice their opinions on the list of road priorities.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, said people do not have to request ahead of time to speak at the public hearing. Each speaker will likely have five minutes to voice his or her opinion. People are required to wear masks and must sit in marked seats designed to promote social distancing.
Traditionally, few residents have spoken during the program’s public hearings, but some community members have recently been more attentive to the projects approved by leaders of the program and the City Council.
This past year, members of the program’s citizens lobbying and oversight committee recommended city officials vote to widen a portion of Jackson Street, which drew the ire of some residents who lived along the road. Now, the committee is recommending that virtually all of West Jackson Street be widened.
Besides improvements along Jackson Street, the committee has recommended plans to widen Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road and Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes receive the highest priority rating.
Other projects planned for a potential Phase VII include widening portions of Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street and Hamm Street, but these are not priority projects.
The current plan also approves25% of the program’s revenue to maintenance and repairs of certain major roadways. The committee worked with city engineers this past year to determine which roadways are set to get maintenance work.
If the council approves the ordinance establishing the improvement priorities, the tentative plans are for the Tupelo City Council to vote on Dec. 15 to put the proposal on the ballot for voters to get the final say of approval. If the Council does approve of the election resolution, citizens will probably vote in early February on the proposal.