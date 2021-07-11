TUPELO - Miss Northeast MS Volunteer Rachel Shumaker is now representing the state under a new title.
Shumaker was crowned the winner as the first ever 2021 Miss Mississippi Volunteer Scholarship Pageant at the Performing Arts Center in Tupelo on Saturday night.
"I'm so happy to be able to serve as the first ever Miss Mississippi Volunteer," Shumaker said. "This is truly an honor."
The pageant made its way to Tupelo this week with contestants hoping to advance to the state preliminaries.
The five day event, which was held at Tupelo High School, featured different areas of competition such as interviews, talent show, evening gown, swimsuit and on stage questioning.
Miss Mississippi Volunteer, a nonprofit organization based in Amory, is a statewide service oriented scholarship program. The goal of the program is to empower young women by way of education and creating opportunity.
"This group of young women competing this week, who have believed in our mission and trusted us to deliver life -- changing opportunities, will always hold a special place in our hearts," Stockton added. "They are and will forever be the first contestants in the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant."
On Thursday, Anniston Carson was the inaugural winner of the Miss Mississippi Jr Princess Volunteer and Saylor Hunt won the Miss Mississippi Preteen Princess Volunteer winner.
On Friday afternoon, Claire Ulmer was crowned as the winner of the 2021 Miss Mississippi Princess Volunteer competition. Ulmer will move on the USA preliminary pageant in Tunica. Miss Brandon Teen Volunteer Mary Kate Nelson took home the title of Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer.
"The city of Tupelo has embraced our vision for the inaugural year and supported us in all areas, so that it is more than a vision, it has become a reality," Miss Mississippi Volunteer Executive Director Steve Stockton said.