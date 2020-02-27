SALTILLO • Heavy rains and soft ground forced Lee County officials to mount emergency repairs on a rural road in danger of collapse.
A culvert under County Road 2296 near Saltillo separated at a joint, said County Road Manager Tim Allred.
The separated culvert caused the ground between the roadway surface and the culvert to begin sinking.
“There’s a whole lot of weight on this culvert,” Allred said. “It broke off pieces of the culvert.”
Allred attributed the culvert separation and subsequent erosion to heavy rains within the region in recent weeks.
“All it was, it was weather,” Allred said.
County Road 2296 is a dead end street, and the sinkhole stood between about 11 residents and the road’s outlet, according to District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan.
However, no residents were trapped by the sinkhole.
“It’s still passable,” Morgan said of the road. “It’s not problem for them to get in and out.”
A section of the road will have to be torn up, the culvert dug out and a new section of culvert installed. The county plans to use a contractor to perform the work, because the culvert is located deeper than county owned excavators can reach.
The county has contracted with Hodges Construction to perform the work for $2,500, according to Allred. He currently expects the road repair to be completed on Monday.
North Lee Water Association had a water line under that same section of road, and had to move the line to allow repairs to move forward.
“They just moved it around so we could work,” Allred said. “If it’s not one problem, it’s another.”
In the city of Tupelo, Public Works Director Chuck Williams said wet weather has caused some settling and erosion, but none that has yet impacted any roadways.
“Anytime we get get these big rains over and over, we’re going to get a sink hole,” Williams said. “It may be as big as a tennis ball or as big as a five gallon bucket. We’ve got a few we’re dealing with, but none in the road.”