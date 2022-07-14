TUPELO • Every other Wednesday, Randall Wigginton travels from Smithville to Tupelo to donate platelets at Vitalant, a blood donation service in Tupelo.
On June 29, the 73-year-old hit a milestone of 55 gallons of blood and platelets donated. When he showed up for his regular donation, he was greeted by a smiling staff with a cake, balloons and framed certificate commemorating his dedication to helping others.
"They really did it up nice, and I appreciated that," Wigginton said.
Melinda Murphree, donor recruitment supervisor for Vitalant in Tupelo, said having someone donate as frequently and as much as Wigginton is certainly welcome, but isn't typical.
"Every donor is special, but Randall has certainly exceeded the mark and is very dedicated to the cause," Murphree said.
She said the office staff refers to the day Wigginton makes his regular visit as "Randall Day."
"When Randall comes, it's his day," she said.
Wigginton's first blood donations, while serving in the U.S. Army as a 19-year-old at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, were less altruistically motivated.
"If you donated blood, you got a day off," Wigginton recalled. "That's how I first started. That's the first blood that I ever donated."
He'll be the first to admit that it wasn't the most generous of motivations.
"But that was it," he said.
Over time, his reasons for donating have changed. Wigginton has donated blood or platelets approximately 442 times since 1983 when Vitalant, then known as United Blood Services, would host blood drives his workplace at ITT Engineered Valves in Amory.
While working, he'd donate anytime he had the chance. Now that he's retired, Wigginton donates every two weeks — 26 times per year.
"I've been retired eight years now, and I haven't missed my two-week donation unless we were on vacation (or because of) sickness," Wigginton said.
He began donating platelets in 1996. Platelet donation is a longer process than donating blood, but platelets — part of blood that forms clots to stop or prevent bleeding — are a critical need for cancer patients.
Every person's platelet count is different, but Wigginton attempts to donate enough platelets to help at least two people, and sometimes three, during each visit.
It can take anywhere from an hour and 45 minutes to two-and-a-half hours to donate, Wigginton said. Luckily, the office has a television and refreshments available for donors.
Wigginton has gotten to know the Vitalant staff pretty well over the years. In fact, he's been donating platelets for longer than most of the staff has worked there.
Platelet donation has become so much a part of his regular routine that Wigginton said he almost feels obligated to continue.
"I don't feel right if I do miss an appointment for some reason, which is very seldom if ever," Wigginton said.
"My wife and I have been blessed with many years now, and this is just one way I can give back," he added.
It feels good to know without a doubt that you've helped someone, Wigginton said, and he plans to continue donating platelets for as long as he can. Vitalant staff joked with him as he was recognized for passing the 55 gallon mark, that his next goal is 100.
"They've told me over there that as long as I am physically able and healthy enough, that I can continue to give as long as I want to," Wigginton said. "And I plan to do it as long as I can."