TUPELO • Rasheeda Iyanda has been cleared as a Democratic candidate for the City Council’s Ward 6 seat after she was able to provide adequate evidence of residency.
Iyanda, 33, had previously turned in her notice of intent to qualify before the Feb. 5 deadline, but she later had to provide City Hall officials with more details that showed she had lived in Ward 6 for at least two years, according to Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk.
Iyanda did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her campaign.
Iyanda is the only person to qualify as a Democrat for the race, meaning she will be the Democratic nominee and advance to the general election.
Mike Bryan, Sherri McClain and Janet Gaston have all qualified to run as Republicans in the race. Party primaries will take place on April 6. If neither Bryan, McClain nor Gaston in the Reublican primary receives an outright majority of the votes cast, a runoff election will occur on April 27.
Bryan in the incumbent in the race.
The winner of the Republican primary will compete against Iyanda on June 8.