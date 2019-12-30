TUPELO • With a new year beginning Wednesday, county leaders are ready to work another four years.
Around two dozen county elected leaders were officially sworn into office on Monday in Lee County by senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk, with four political newcomers taking their first oath of office.
The county will have three new justice court judges and one new county supervisor joining the returning county politicians.
Anthony Tony Rogers, the incoming District 4 justice court judge, told the Daily Journal he plans to follow two rules once he begins serving: use common sense and to not be influenced by outside pressure.
“I’m going to put God first, and I promise to be fair to everyone,” Rogers said.
Marilyn Reed is also in the process of moving into her new office and observing courtroom proceedings from other judges to prepare for her first week of court cases.
“I think we have a great group of judges who are ready to serve,” Reed said.
Phil Gann, a Lee County constable, is currently one of the longest serving elected county officials, having now been sworn in for his tenth term.
Gann told the Daily Journal the past 35 or so years serving the county have been great, and he would encourage the newly elected officials to treat county residents the same way they would like to be treated.
“Remember where you come from and remember who actually voted you in office,” Gann said.
Likewise, Lee County Chancery Clerk Bill Benson has been a longtime county official and told the Daily Journal he’s grateful to the citizens for giving him the opportunity to serve for a long period of time.
“The best advice I can give is to work hard and take the oath seriously,” Benson said.
The ceremony mainly followed the procedure and the script laid out in the state’s Constitution.
Outgoing District 3 Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland got to administer the oath to her son, District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland, for the last time.
Sadie Holland is being replaced by Phyllis Maherry Dye, who said Holland has long been a role model for her.
“I promised her I would do my best,” Dye previously said told the Daily Journal.
After the ceremony, Dye said that she plans to uphold this promise by spending the next few weeks reviewing the training manual she received from her mandatory training course.
Although the county leaders have officially been sworn into office, they will not legally begin their duties until 2020.