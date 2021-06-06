TUPELO • Even though Todd Jordan hasn’t been elected mayor of the All-America City, his campaign has sometimes seemed more like a transition in recent weeks.
After defeating a three-term member of the Tupelo City Council in April’s Republican primary, Jordan and his campaign have met with five of the city’s seven current council members. In these meetings, he’s been briefed about ongoing issues and projects in those wards.
Both mayoral candidates allowed the Daily Journal to shadow their campaign for a day to gain greater insight into how their campaigns are functioning and how each candidate might govern, if elected.
With a reporter present, Jordan asked Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington what the future of the Bel Air Center should be. He asked Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan if more code enforcement officers are needed in the city. He wanted Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings to tell him what improvements, if any, should be made to Theron Nichols Park.
But Jordan’s tour of the city with the local council members was more notable for what he didn’t say, rather than what he did say.
Instead of asking the council members for their opinion of ideas or policies he wants to implement, the mayoral hopeful largely listened as council members relayed the context and history of their wards.
Some ideas did surface from Jordan. He mentioned the possibility of adding bike lanes on Butler Road and a turn lane on Endville Road for vehicles turning Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
But mostly, he listened.
“What big projects would you want to see happen here?” he asked council members.
To gain a greater insight into personnel issues, he also held a lunch meeting at Harvey’s with former Tupelo Mayor Glen McCullough, who served from 1997-1999.
Like the city’s next mayor, McCullough had to appoint a police chief and other key department head posts. Jordan listened to the one-time mayor, without offering much indication of how he himself might handle these key appointments if elected.
Both Jordan and his Democratic opponent, Victor Fleitas, have run muted campaigns largely focused on meeting with voters and motivating supporters. The two have disagreed, but have largely avoided negative attacks against each other.
Jordan’s strategy has been to tout his credentials as a Tupelo native and a local athlete, unite the city’s Republican voters around him, spend money during the last two weeks of the election cycle on advertising and implement a strong ground game for canvassing in neighborhoods.
Former Tupelo athlete turns to local politics
Jordan is a native of the All-America City and graduated from Tupelo High School, where he was on the football team, in 1989. He attended Mississippi State University from 1989 to 1993 and was a quarterback and a punter for the university’s football team. After graduating from college, he played for a brief stint with the San Antonio Texans in the Canadian Football League.
He returned to Tupelo in 1995 and started a pressure washing business. In 2006, he began working for Tommy Morgan, Inc. as a real estate agent, where he remains employed.
In 2019, he began his career in local politics by defeating incumbent Lee County supervisor Tony Roper.
In his nearly year-and-half as a supervisor, Jordan has faced consequential decisions. He was the only supervisor to vote against instituting a mask mandate for county-owned property, rejected calls to relocate a Confederate monument in downtown Tupelo and joined other supervisors in asking for the power to place a countywide sales tax increase on a ballot for voter approval.
County politics mixes into city mayor's race
One of Jordan’s primary strengths – his political experience – could also serve as a liability with some voters.
Jordan has served as a member of the Lee County Board of Supervisors for the past two years. With this background, Jordan has pledged to end long-persisting friction between the city of Tupelo and Lee County that has long persisted. Voters in his supervisors district have been a strong bloc of support within the city.
But, Jordan has also faced questions about actions he’s taken as a supervisor, including his stance on rebuilding the Lee County Adult Jail.
Lee County owns the local jail, not the city of Tupelo, but Jordan's entrance into city politics has injected the issue of the jail into the municipal race.
County supervisors recently proposed asking Lee County voters - including Tupelo voters - to approve a countywide sales tax increase. Supervisors made clear that they intended to fund a new jail with this additional revenue.
The Mississippi Legislature did not give supervisors the authority to hold such a referendum, but the supervisors still say they plan to address the jail in some fashion.
In a recent mayoral debate hosted by the Daily Journal, Jordan reiterate his view that the jail needs to be rebuilt, rather than renovated.
“We do not need to throw good money at an inadequate facility,” Jordan said.
The latest proposals puts the cost of a new law enforcement complex, to include a jail, at around $80 million. Fleitas, the Democratic mayoral candidate, has opposed this idea, making it one of the sharpest differences between the candidates.
A tax increase of some type would most likely be needed to pay for a new jail. In the mayoral debate, Jordan called a tax increase a last resort, but wouldn’t rule it out.
Next mayor could revisit affordable housing policies
The next mayor will also inherit a number of ongoing efforts to encourage the construction of affordable housing, a top issue for local voters according to Daily Journal reporting.
Himself a real estate agent, Jordan has committed to evaluating different properties owned by the city with an eye toward residential development.
However, Jordan also believes the city lacks all kinds of housing – subsidized, low-income, middle-income, and high-income.
Earlier this year, city officials celebrated the construction of subsidized housing units in the Ida B. Wells Street area. All of the units are full, with a waiting list of around 200 people, signaling a need for more subsidized housing.
Plans from the current mayoral administration call for the construction of more such along Lawndale Drive. Jordan has remained noncommittal about whether he would proceed with those plans.
Jordan won't answer questions about police chief process
Jordan has repeatedly said that he would rely on some kind of independent panel or board to evaluate police chief candidates.
In the mayoral debate, he expanded that idea even further to include two boards.: one to sort through applications and another to choose which candidates should be interviewed.
Despite widespread agreement among key officials that the appointment of a new police chief will be a highly consequential decision, Jordan has repeatedly declined to disclose who would sit on these independent boards.
“I want them to be, just like I said, trained, innovative and engaged,” Jordan said. “I want them to be able to go out in the community themselves and be part of our community.”
According to campaign finance reports filed with the city’s municipal clerk, Jordan has received $61,723 in donations and spent $28,667.
Jordan faces Democratic nominee Victor Fleitas, an attorney. Fleitas has run a campaign centered around a desire to continue the city’s growth that it’s experienced over the past 12 years and investing in Tupelo communities that need more infrastructure work, such as Ward 7.
If elected, Jordan’s seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors would be filled by a special election in November.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan previously said if Jordan vacates his seat, he would recommend appointing Todd Jordan’s wife, Christy Jordan, to fill the vacancy until the special election.
The general election to decide the winner of the mayoral race is June 8. The winner of the city’s mayoral race will take office on July 1.