OXFORD • Josh McGlawn has always dreamed with his head in the clouds.
With his podcast "Real Talk," he’s found a project that inspires him to help people “one podcast, one panel discussion, one group, whatever” at a time, he said.
“I’m just humbled and blessed to be able to thank God for giving me this mantle to do this,” McGlawn said. “Where we are now is trying to keep the momentum.”
McGlawn is the founder, owner, and director of Real Talk Unlimited, the current name for his project to encourage community conversations about difficult topics.
The Oxford native and father of three has started and stopped several businesses and is currently a third-generation construction business owner. In his roles as a life coach and business coach, he specializes in startup businesses.
McGlawn knew he wanted to start a podcast, but he was initially unsure on its focus.
That’s when "Real Talk" was born.
McGlawn recognized that men traditionally lacked outlets where they could discuss their feelings and wanted to create a safe space for men to express themselves.
“There’s a stigma, generational stigma ... where you have to be so tough and if you cry or if you express emotion, it’s weakness,” McGlawn said. “We need something besides ESPN, besides a bar. We need to be able to talk about real issues.”
Transitioning from serial entrepreneur to community advocate has been overwhelming, McGlawn said. He started "Real Talk with Real Men" in the summer of 2020 as a Facebook group before introducing podcast topics and posting videos on the podcast's official YouTube account starting in January. He often co-hosts with his cousin, Marquel “Steadfast” Smith
The podcast covers a range of topics, from overall health with experts in their field to scheduled guests. For each show, the goal is organic conversation, such as when he interviewed a relative about his experiences with divorce, father issues, manhood, work and being a police officer.
The Builders + Backers’ Pebble Grant provided McGlawn the boost his show needed to grow. McGlawn was among five Oxford residents selected for the $5,000 grant and participation in its Idea Accelerator program. Among key draws was working with mentors who had worked with leaders such as Oprah in addition to receiving funds. He immediately began working on his submission.
Since being accepted into the program in June, he’s learned to “trust the process,” McGlawn said.
“Don’t think you’re going to get to step F after A, you have B,C,D, E, you’ve got to do them all in between,” McGlawn said. “I’m an optimist, but it’s difficult, sometimes, for me to just sit down and wait until it happens because I want to see the results right then. It’s not that I’m anxious, it’s just I see what it can be.”
The program came with growing pains and rewards. He hosted a panel for men to discuss manhood growing in Mississippi, family, and the issues they faced. Despite spending money on marketing, no one showed up except the panelists. He collected anonymous survey feedback, but didn’t get the amount of responses he wanted. Undeterred, he decided to look deeper into the data he did have.
Over 80% of respondents who watched the show reported being in a good or better place than before, McGlawn said. His focus is on those who said they were still struggling, taking it one show at a time.
“That troubles me because there’s people out there that’s still going through stuff,” McGlawn said. “I (have) to stay on track because if I don’t, somebody like that might miss something.”
With the grant, he hired people to assist with social media and those skills while learning some himself. He’s reached a place where people recognize Real Talk, and he feels blessed and appreciative.
“It’s kind of a celebrity-like feel,” McGlawn said.
The next step is finding another grant or investor for "Real Talk." McGlawn hopes that with more funding, they can continue the same level of production and maybe branch the show into other areas, such as Memphis, Tupelo, or Jackson, or travel and connect with other places.
He also wants to explore other mediums, such as business coaching and media production. He’s working on a film script, the story of which follows a man through a single day of his life. The goal, McGlawn said, is to continue raising awareness of mental health and men’s complexity. In line with the Real Talk Unlimited branding, he wants to branch out to get women’s perspective and other areas.
“It’s not just about my community. It can be replicated and done in other places,” McGlawn said. “I’m not going to save everybody in one show. Save the world one conversation at a time.”