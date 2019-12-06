TUPELO – The federal government on Friday declared the existence of a disaster in the state linked to high winds, rain and flooding in late October.
The disaster declaration names 16 counties, including the Northeast Mississippi counties of Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc and Tippah.
On Oct. 26, the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga moved through the wider region, and straight-line winds brought down trees and branches, damaged buildings and snarled power lines, sending many thousands into the dark.
Downed trees also damaged or destroyed a number of homes in the area, including the residence where Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton lived. Shelton had to be rescued from his home after he was trapped under a tree.
In recent weeks, local government entities have hoped for a federal disaster declaration, which will unlock financial assistance for disaster recovery from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors has already selected a pair of companies to help haul off storm debris. With FEMA assistance now assured, the county will move to officially hire those companies and get them to work,
Bill Benson, Lee County’s interim county administrator, said he expects that the process to officially retain the selected vendors will begin next week.
“We’re trying to get the two vendors in Monday to finalize contracts,” Benson said.
Debris pickup will be handled by Custom Tree Care, based in Kansas. Debris monitoring will be handled by Debris Tech, headquartered in Georgia.
“We would hope to get the process moving as soon as possible,” Benson said.
Earlier this week, the state’s entire congressional delegation requested that President Donald Trump’s administration issue a disaster declaration linked to the late October storm.
According to the congressional delegation’s request, the storm caused at least 154,000 power outages, damaged or destroyed 772 homes, impacted 26 businesses and led to the death of one person.