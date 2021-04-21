TUPELO • The North Mississippi Chapter will honor local volunteers with a drive-thru event on Thursday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of National Volunteer Week. The event will take place at the office in Tupelo located at 4127 Westside Drive. Volunteers are invited to drive thru and pick up a Red Cross goodie bag, sack lunch and other appreciation goodies.
National Volunteer Week is April 18-24, and the Red Cross of North Mississippi recognizes its volunteers who continue to work tirelessly to help people in need during COVID-19.
Across North Mississippi, more than 200 people volunteer with the Red Cross by responding to home fires and other disasters, providing emergency assistance to military families, and much more. These individuals are among the more than 300,000 volunteers who comprise more than 90% of the national Red Cross workforce.
“We are grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, whose support make a compassionate difference for our neighbors in need,” said KC Grist, Executive Director for the North Mississippi chapter. “Their support during disasters and other emergencies has been more critical than ever, as families cope with increased anxiety and financial strains brought on by the pandemic.”