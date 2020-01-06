TUPELO - The American Red Cross North Mississippi Chapter will present its annual event An Evening of Jazz, at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The Red Cross will present the chapter’s Humanitarian of the Year Award to retired educator Henry Cobb of Tupelo for his many gifts to the community. A native of Lee County, Cobb has received multiple awards and recognitions, including both political and education-related. He has held numerous offices and is currently a member of the North Mississippi Chapter board of directors. The One-Man Show, Charles Carter, will provide entertainment.
An Evening of Jazz is the chapter’s largest fundraiser for the year presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. The money raised will support the various lines of service that Red Cross provides in North Mississippi and beyond.
Through a workforce of nearly 1,000 Mississippi volunteers, last year, the Red Cross served approximately 1,900 households following disasters, reached more than 16,000 people through preparedness health and safety programs and briefed about 20,000 military workers and their families on how the Red Cross can help them communicate emergencies.
For information about tickets and sponsorship details, contact Denise Smith, denise.smith2@redcross.org, or (662) 842-6101, or go to www.redcross.org/AnEveningofJazz.