TUPELO — The Regional Rehab Center will honor one of Tupelo’s most influential families during next week's return of the annual Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award Dinner.
Members of the Reed family will receive the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award during a dinner ceremony on April 18 at Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. There will be a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. with the dinner program following at 7 p.m. Music will be provided by local duo Wishbone, and Kingfisher Catering will cater the food.
“This is our ninth year to present this award. We’ve been very blessed by the individuals and families over the past year,” Regional Rehab Center Executive Director Rob Parman said. “(The Reed family) were just the obvious choice. We knew they were definitely deserving of this honor.”
Former Mayor and Reed’s CEO Jack Reed Jr. noted that he felt it was appropriate for his entire family — including his brothers, sisters and their families — to be recognized for their contributions to the community and to Regional Rehab.
“We’ve tried to be loyal supporters because we know what good it does,” Reed said. “It underscores that we have been blessed and are trying to be a blessing to others.”
The banquet is used not only as a way to highlight individuals and families that serve the community and specifically the Regional Rehab Center but also as an opportunity to fundraise for the nonprofit, which does not charge its patients. The organization raised $235,000 during last year’s event. Parman said last year, the center was able to see 1,629 individuals from 23 different counties in north Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
“That is the most we’ve been able to do in the course of a year,” he said. “All of that cannot be done without the community and the support of families like Reeds that helped us stay in existence for all this time.”
The center provides outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy as well as a host of other treatments and has been in operation for almost six decades. The award is named after the late John “Red” Rasberry, who was the center’s executive director from 1968 to 1995.
