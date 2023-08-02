TUPELO — City of Tupelo officials are looking at their options for West Jackson’s continued growth following the successes in revitalizing the area over the last few years.
Duke Loden, chair of the nonprofit Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), noted the organization’s efforts to create new housing on Chapman Drive — located one block off of Jackson Street on Clayton Avenue — have been fruitful. Two of the lots the NDC originally purchased have homes built by the nonprofit on them, nine have been sold to a private builder and four nine already have homes finished or near completion.
One house the NDC owns, Loden said, features two bedrooms and two baths in the $170,000 price range, and the other has three bedrooms and two baths in the $190,000 price range. The private developer, Loden said, has houses priced around $230,000.
Meanwhile, NDC also sold two lots, 902 and 904 West Jackson Avenue, to a couple that lives on Joyner Avenue. The couple, according to City Planner Jenny Savely, hope to develop a Caribbean restaurant beside the Soap and Sud laundry mat and near Romie’s Grocery.
Savely said the owners have already begun the permitting process, noting that the zoning in the area allows for compatibility use for restaurants, which comes with a compatibility hearing with the Tupelo Planning Committee. She said, with Romie’s Grocery and other commercial properties in the immediate vicinity, she did not expect anyone to protest the project.
Loden said the project was one of three proposals made for the property.
The city and NDC are looking for their next project, both Loden and Savely said, but neither said the city was ready to announce where its next efforts might lie.
Savely said shifts in NDC’s overall plan and goals will probably push future revitalizations in areas near established neighborhoods with pre-established bedrock communities. Areas in the western and northern end of the city are already experiencing growth, Savely said, adding that they will likely target growth in the south and east ends of town.
NDC will also focus on a different target market, from middle-aged families in need of more homes with space to young people looking for less space and more affordable prices, Savely said.
“Anyone related to NDC knows it has been very successful in bringing in new residents and a strong tax base,” she said, adding that while it has been a success, it has room for improvement. “Our generation wants smaller homes with larger yards in a walkable neighborhood. When Jackson West started, that wasn’t their target.”
Work on the city’s project to turn West Jackson Street into a vibrant, thriving neighborhood for young families began in 2013 and has progressed steadily — although not without its share of snags — over the last decade.
According to Savely, as the city continues working with the nonprofit to develop portions of Tupelo, it will focus on “meeting the needs of the market” while remaining sustainable for the population.
The long-term goal, she said, is to fill housing gaps citywide, treating the NDC like an incentive program to foster already established communities.
